Church donates $1,500 to fire department from cookie walk

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has received some extra “dough” after helping to bake cookies for an event.

Members of the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Lake Geneva, 715 Wisconsin St., recently donated about $1,500 to the fire department with proceeds from the church’s annual cookie walk, held Dec . 7.

Church member Linda Ahnert said the church donates a portion of its proceeds from the cookie walk each year to a local organization. This year, church members decided to donate to the fire department for its services to the community.

“We appreciate them,” Ahnert said. “We know how hard they work, and we wanted to highlight their work in the community.”

Fire Chief John Peters said he appreciates the church’s donation. Peters said fire officials have not yet decided how to use the funds.

“We’re pleased that we were thought of in that way,” Peters said.

Ahnert said about 50 people baked cookies for the holiday fundraiser, including members of the fire department. On the day of the church event, firefighters delivered cookies they had baked in one of their firetrucks.

