Church pastor Michael Dineen dead after more than 70 years in the pulpit

FONTANA — A reverend who led sermons at St. Benedict Church twice a week after his retirement has died at the age of 96.

The Rev. Michael Dineen, who served more than 70 years as a church leader in Wisconsin, died May 19 with his finals words being a recitation of the Hail Mary prayer.

Pastor Mark Danczyk, who heads both St. Benedict in Fontana and St. Frances de Sales in Lake Geneva where Dineen would preach, said he was one of the kindest, most respectable priests he had ever known. The two had known each other for 26 years and met after Danczyk was assigned to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha, where Dineen was the hospital chaplain at the time.

“He’s just one of those pillars of the community, he just embodies what it means to be a priest,” he said.

“Father Mike”, as many congregants knew him, has been described as a pillar of the church, a man of kindness and the embodiment of a dedicated priest.

Dineen had lived the past six years in Lake Geneva, preaching long past his official retirement at St. Francis de Sales Church, at St. Catherine Church in Sharon, and occasionally at St. Patrick Church in Elkhorn.