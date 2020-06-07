Church pastor Michael Dineen dead after more than 70 years in the pulpit

FONTANA — A reverend who led sermons at St. Benedict Church twice a week after his retirement has died at the age of 96.
The Rev. Michael Dineen, who served more than 70 years as a church leader in Wisconsin, died May 19 with his finals words being a recitation of the Hail Mary prayer.
Pastor Mark Danczyk, who heads both St. Benedict in Fontana and St. Frances de Sales in Lake Geneva where Dineen would preach, said he was one of the kindest, most respectable priests he had ever known. The two had known each other for 26 years and met after Danczyk was assigned to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha, where Dineen was the hospital chaplain at the time.
“He’s just one of those pillars of the community, he just embodies what it means to be a priest,” he said.
“Father Mike”, as many congregants knew him, has been described as a pillar of the church, a man of kindness and the embodiment of a dedicated priest.
Dineen had lived the past six years in Lake Geneva, preaching long past his official retirement at St. Francis de Sales Church, at St. Catherine Church in Sharon, and occasionally at St. Patrick Church in Elkhorn.
Jim Deiters, a deacon at St. Benedict, helped drive Dineen to his sermons toward the end of the pastor’s life and would often get breakfast with him at Daddy Maxwell’s Diner and Cafe in Williams Bay or at Sammy’s on the Square in the village of Walworth.
The deacon said Dineen kept a busy schedule long after his retirement and kept a calendar of sermons he was to give at churches throughout the area.
“He was a guy who would do anything for anyone,” he said. “He got along with a lot of people and touched a lot of lives.”
Dineen was known for his soothing preaching voice, his large collection of clocks, his love for his dog Rocky and above all the decades he spent serving the church and community.
He was born on a dairy farm in Mequon and attended Messmer High School before enrolling in St. Francis de Sales Minor Seminary in the suburbs of Milwaukee. After being ordained by Most Reverend Roman Atkieslski, an Auxiliary Bishop to the Archdiocese in Milwaukee, he was appointed as an assistant at St. Clement Parish in Sheboygan on August 9, 1949.
From there he served as an Associate Pastor at Holy Rosary, St. Agnes and St. Matthia, all in Milwaukee, St. John Vianney in Brookfield and St. Patrick’s in Elkhorn.
Dineen’s passion for farm-life, which he developed in his early years being raised on a 63-acre dairy farm, were used in his positions as executive secretary of the National Catholic Rural Life Conference and as publisher and editor of County Beautiful Magazine and Books. In that role, he reviewed and published over 100 books.
He later served three parishes in the LaCrosse Dioceses, during which he also became a certified chaplain after completing 1600 hours of continuing professional education work.
The life-long devout continued his service to the church long after his official retirement 20 years ago from St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha, now known as Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.
Judie Weeks, the parish secretary at St. Benedict’s, said she remembers the first time she spoke with Dineen, over the phone, and noted the priest’s smooth and easy-to-listen-to radio voice she later heard in in countless sermons.
She recalls attending a mass celebrating Dineen’s 60 years in the church in Cedarburg with her daughter and was amazed to see that the entire church was packed with those the priest had worked with over the years.
“It was such a deserving tribute to a man that has dedicated his life to his church,” she said.
In addition to serving churches in and around Lake Geneva, Dineen spent many hours in his semi-retirement years teaching and supporting youths at the Christ Child Academy in Sheboygan. He also remained active as Champlain of the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of the Rosary Council, 722 in Sheboygan.
