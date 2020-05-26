You are the owner of this article.
Church pastor Michael Dineen dead after more than 70 years in the pulpit
Church pastor Michael Dineen dead after more than 70 years in the pulpit

Rev. Michael Dineen

The Rev. Michael Dineen leads a service in 2019 at St. Benedict Church in Fontana, where he continued his commitment to the church during his semi-retirement years. 

 File photo, Regional News

FONTANA — The Rev. Michael Dineen, who served more than 70 years as a church leader in Wisconsin, has died at the age of 96.

Dineen, who died May 19, had lived the past six years in Lake Geneva and led Mass twice a week at St. Benedict Church in Fontana, where he also officiated weddings and funerals.

The priest was also active at St. Francis de Sales Church in Lake Geneva, at St. Catherine Church in Sharon, and occasionally at St. Patrick Church in Elkhorn.

Dineen was born on a dairy farm in Mequon and attended Messmer High School before enrolling in St. Francis de Sales Minor Seminary in the suburbs of Milwaukee.

The life-long devout continued his service to the church long after his official retirement 20 years ago from St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha, now known as Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. 

In addition to serving churches in and around Lake Geneva, Dineen spent many hours in his semi-retirement years teaching and supporting youths at the Christ Child Academy in Sheboygan.

In a Lake Geneva Regional News profile last year commemorating his 70-year anniversary as a priest, Dineen remarked: “I wake up every day feeling pretty good. I enjoy meeting with people and being with people.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a private mass of Christian burial following appropriate safe distancing protocols will be celebrated. A memorial fund has been established in the name of Reverend Michael Dineen for Christ Child Academy. 2722 Henry St, Sheboygan, WI 53081.

