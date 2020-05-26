Church pastor Michael Dineen dead after more than 70 years in the pulpit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FONTANA — The Rev. Michael Dineen, who served more than 70 years as a church leader in Wisconsin, has died at the age of 96.

Dineen, who died May 19, had lived the past six years in Lake Geneva and led Mass twice a week at St. Benedict Church in Fontana, where he also officiated weddings and funerals.

The priest was also active at St. Francis de Sales Church in Lake Geneva, at St. Catherine Church in Sharon, and occasionally at St. Patrick Church in Elkhorn.

Dineen was born on a dairy farm in Mequon and attended Messmer High School before enrolling in St. Francis de Sales Minor Seminary in the suburbs of Milwaukee.

The life-long devout continued his service to the church long after his official retirement 20 years ago from St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha, now known as Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

In addition to serving churches in and around Lake Geneva, Dineen spent many hours in his semi-retirement years teaching and supporting youths at the Christ Child Academy in Sheboygan.