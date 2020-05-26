Church pastor Michael Dineen dead after more than 70 years in the pulpit

FONTANA — The Rev. Michael Dineen, who served more than 70 years as a church leader in Wisconsin, has died at the age of 96.
Dineen, who died May 19, had lived the past six years in Lake Geneva and led Mass twice a week at St. Benedict Church in Fontana, where he also officiated weddings and funerals.
The priest was also active at St. Francis de Sales Church in Lake Geneva, at St. Catherine Church in Sharon, and occasionally at St. Patrick Church in Elkhorn.
Dineen was born on a dairy farm in Mequon and attended Messmer High School before enrolling in St. Francis de Sales Minor Seminary in the suburbs of Milwaukee.
The life-long devout continued his service to the church long after his official retirement 20 years ago from St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha, now known as Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.
In addition to serving churches in and around Lake Geneva, Dineen spent many hours in his semi-retirement years teaching and supporting youths at the Christ Child Academy in Sheboygan.
In a Lake Geneva Regional News profile last year commemorating his 70-year anniversary as a priest, Dineen remarked: “I wake up every day feeling pretty good. I enjoy meeting with people and being with people.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a private mass of Christian burial following appropriate safe distancing protocols will be celebrated. A memorial fund has been established in the name of Reverend Michael Dineen for Christ Child Academy. 2722 Henry St, Sheboygan, WI 53081.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Picture of the Past: Walter Jonas
Picture of the Past: Industrial Week
Picture of the Past: Unknown image
Picture of the Past: Unknown mail
Picture of the Past: Frank Janowak
Picture of the Past: Gubrud
Picture of the Past
Pictures of the Past cadets in parade
Picture of the Past: Five generations of the York family
Picture of the Past: Elmer Petersen
Picture of the Past Boys Fishing
Picture of the Past Andy Gump
Picture of the Past Irish Woods
Picture of the Past Janowak
Picture of the Past Fire Truck
Picture of the Past Unicef
Picture of the Past Interlaken
Picture of the Past O'Neil and Phillips
Pictures of the Past Gallery
Picture of the past new teachers
Homecoming past picture second version
Pollution picture of the past
Picture of the Past O'Neil and Phillips July 13
Picture of the Past Ice Fisherman
Picture of the Past Lake Geneva
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.