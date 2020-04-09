Church volunteers stitch together homemade masks to combat virus

“If we use the cloth masks on the public and the officers have a reusable one, it saves the resource,” he said.

Homemade masks can be made relatively easily with cotton sheets sewn to snuggly cover the nose and mouth, followed by an interface fabric ironed onto the fabric, and finally elastic bands attached.

Since organizers of the mask drive called for community support on social media, dozens of volunteers have responded by posting videos on how to make the masks.

Lakeland parishioner, Val Rush of Genoa City, said she has donated about 100 homemade mask kits, each with enough materials to create 10 masks.

As a member of the Walworth County Mask Makers group on Facebook, Rush said that when she saw the call for homemade masks online, she knew community members would rise to the occasion.

“That’s just our community,” she said. “It started off as a church thing, but it has evolved into the whole county.”

Organizers hope to raise 2,000 homemade masks.

DeCiccio said she has seen reports questioning the effectiveness of masks in preventing spread of the coronavirus.