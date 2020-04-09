Churches working to stay connected with followers and donors

Linn Presbyterian Pastor Terry Hennesy has setup a group of volunteers called a “care callers team” to help congregation members who cannot leave their homes and might need a helping hand. The team reaches out to people in the congregation and then reports back to the church.

The effort has assisted some church members with shopping or other personal errands.

“That has been one of the most rewarding pieces,” Hennesy said, “because the people who have been willing to help has really been heartwarming.”

Metke said he and his staff at Trinity Church have likewise been relying on technology, sending out more emails than ever before.

“It is totally a learning curve,” he said.

In the town of Geneva, Cavalry Community Church has created a link on its website to spread the word on any parishioners need help during the coronavirus lockdown.

Calvary Church Pastor Chuck Cervenka said the web link is designed to create a place where church members can find a variety of options for helping others.

“We are not just looking to survive, but we are looking to thrive,” Cervenka said.