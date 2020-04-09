Churches working to stay connected with followers and donors

BLOOMFIELD — At Trinity Church, the traditional Easter holiday service this year will look more like a drive-in movie theater.
To keep church goers and others safe during the coronavirus outbreak, the service will be conducted outdoors with parishioners gathered in their cars listening over their cellphones.
Pastor Brian Metke said members of the Bloomfield church is trying to meet the needs of church goers who are seeking “some sort of physical experience” this holiday season.
“People want that connection,” Metke said, “where they can get up and go out to continue their faith.”
Churches in the Lake Geneva region are taking unusual steps to stay connected with their congregations during the coronavirus crisis, which has virtually closed places of public gatherings, including houses of worship.
In addition to the drive-up Easter service, churches are using such technological tools as Facebook, YouTube and the Zoom teleconferencing app to continue broadcasting messages of faith.
Church goer Julie Morse said she is happy to have a way to stay in touch with her fellow parishioners at Linn Presbyterian Church.
“Technology has played a really big part,” Morse said. “We have done online services, the music has been really innovative, and Zoom has really kept things together, in terms of doing small group meetings.”
Linn Presbyterian Pastor Terry Hennesy has setup a group of volunteers called a “care callers team” to help congregation members who cannot leave their homes and might need a helping hand. The team reaches out to people in the congregation and then reports back to the church.
The effort has assisted some church members with shopping or other personal errands.
“That has been one of the most rewarding pieces,” Hennesy said, “because the people who have been willing to help has really been heartwarming.”
Metke said he and his staff at Trinity Church have likewise been relying on technology, sending out more emails than ever before.
“It is totally a learning curve,” he said.
In the town of Geneva, Cavalry Community Church has created a link on its website to spread the word on any parishioners need help during the coronavirus lockdown.
Calvary Church Pastor Chuck Cervenka said the web link is designed to create a place where church members can find a variety of options for helping others.
“We are not just looking to survive, but we are looking to thrive,” Cervenka said.
Calvary Church also has used the streaming program BoxCast to broadcast services in a way that followers can watch on everything from computers to mobile devices and even some TVs.
At Como Community Church, Pastor Brian Kamps puts together two short messages a week to broadcast on Facebook and YouTube pages, as the church, like others, is not doing services at this time.
“The messages I have done are trying to be uplifting and to never forget that God is in control,” Kamps said. “The last message I sent out was that this is our generation’s time to shine and step up to make a difference.”
Churches are also looking for ways to keep money coming in to stay afloat financially during the pandemic.
Linn Church has started allowing parishioners to make donations online, and church officials have seen an increase in donations during the pandemic.
“I was worried about this part, but it turns out that we are doing really well,” Hennesy said. “It is a financial burden, but so far, Linn Church has come through.”
