Cigarette smoking cited as cause in Genoa City apartment fire

×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
Fire Chief Fred Schalow said he does not know what the company plans for the damaged structure.
“I do not know what they are going to do,” Schalow said. “I am not sure what the ordinances for Genoa City say, if they have do demolition or do anything within so many days.”
Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to help families displaced by the blaze.
First Congregational United Church of Christ in Genoa City opened a makeshift shelter and collected donations of food, clothing and other emergency supplies for the victims.
“We will continue to do it until they no longer need help,” church representative Peggy Quake said.
Quake said one church member has provided a rental house for a displaced family, but other fire victims still do not have housing.
“Just keep these people in everyone’s prayers and continue to help support them until they do find housing,” she said. “It is a struggle out there.”
Genoa City school superintendent Kellie Bohn said the school district has made an effort to help, too.
“We have kept in contact with the church,” Bohn said, “in case there is anything that they need.”
Fire at Pebblebrook Apartments in Genoa City
Firefighter battling blaze at Pebblebrook Apartments
A firefighter carries equipment toward a fire at the Pebble Brook Apartments.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Pebblebrook Apartments fire
A firefighter battles a blaze that broke out at the Pebblebrook Apartments in Genoa City while some residents were still inside in their pajamas.
Photo by Phil Bonyata
Firefighters fight two-story blaze at Pebblebrook Apartments
A firefighter sprays water on fire spreading in the second floor of the Pebblebrook Apartments, 770 Main St., Genoa City, where eight families were displaced.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Pebblebrook Apartments fire
Firefighters battle the fire at Pebblebrook Apartments in Genoa City, but are unable to save the two-story building.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Firefighters Pebble Brook Apartment
Firefighters battle a fire that broke out early today at Pebblebrook Apartments, 770 Main St., Genoa City.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Pebblebrook Apartments fire
Firefighters battle the fire Sunday that investigators believe started in a first-floor apartment where a resident kept oxygen tanks that exploded during the blaze at Pebblebook Apartments in Genoa City.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Firefighters battle blaze in Genoa City
Firefighters battle the fire that left two people injured and 12 people displaced at Pebblebrook Apartments in Genoa City.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Victim receives oxygen
A resident of the Pebblebrook Apartments receives oxygen inside the nearby Genoa City Post Office after being evacuated from a fire in the apartment building.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Firefighter in Genoa City battles blaze
Firefighters battle the fire that destroyed an eight-unit apartment building today at Pebblebrook Apartments in Genoa City.
Photo by Phil Bonyata
Post office next to apartment fire
Genoa City Post Office employees move mail and packages away from the post office as a precautionary measure after fire engulfed a building at the nearby Pebblebrook Apartments, 770 Main St., Genoa City.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Fire at Pebblebrook Apartments
A firefighter, foreground, lays outside of the fire at the Pebblebrook Apartments in Genoa City after reportedly inhaling too much smoke in his efforts.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Post office precautions during fire
A Genoa City Post Office employee moves mail and packages away from the post office as a precautionary measure while firefighters battle a blaze at the nearby Pebblebrook Apartments.
Phil Bonyata, Regional News
Pebblebrook Apartments fire building aftermath
The two-story apartment building is charred and gutted at Pebblebrook Apartments, 770 Main St., Genoa City.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Pebblebrook Apartments building damage
Several area fire departments offered assistance, but the eight-unit apartment building at Pebblebrook Apartments in Genoa City was destroyed by fire.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Tatyana Miller fire victim Pebblebrook Apartments
Tatyana Miller, a displaced resident from the fire at Pebblebrook Apartments in Genoa City, sits among the donated clothing and other items at a makeshift shelter inside First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Damaged apartment Pebblebrook Apartments Genoa City
An apartment damaged by fire shows the devastation that occurred after fire broke out at Pebblebrook Apartments in Genoa City.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Fire and police chief discuss Pebblebrook Apartments fire
Briefing the news media on the Pebblebrook Apartments fire are, from left, Bloomfield Genoa City Fire Capt. Jeremy Temillo, Fire Chief Fred Schalow and Genoa City Police Chief Joseph Balog.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Public works crew member Rick Doyle at fire scene
Genoa City public works employee Rick Doyle works to turn off water Jan. 5 to the fire-damaged Pebblebrook Apartments building behind him.
File photo, Regional News
Zach McCormack eyewitness at Pebblebrook Apartments
Zach McCormack, watching firefighters at the Pebblebook Apartments fire in Genoa City, ran into the burning building to help an injured resident and to evacuate others.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Church sign after Pebblebrook Apartments fire
A handmade sign welcomes displaced victims and others to the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Genoa City after the Pebblebrook Apartments fire.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Church donations after apartment fire Genoa City
The pews inside First Congregational United Church of Christ in Genoa City are filled with donated clothing and other emergency supplies after fire at Pebblebrook Apartments left eight families displaced.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Pebblebrook Apartments fire scene Genoa City
Emergency workers remain on the scene several hours after the fire at Pebblebrook Apartments, 770 Main St., Genoa City.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.