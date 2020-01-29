Cigarette smoking cited as cause in Genoa City apartment fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fire Chief Fred Schalow said he does not know what the company plans for the damaged structure.

“I do not know what they are going to do,” Schalow said. “I am not sure what the ordinances for Genoa City say, if they have do demolition or do anything within so many days.”

Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to help families displaced by the blaze.

First Congregational United Church of Christ in Genoa City opened a makeshift shelter and collected donations of food, clothing and other emergency supplies for the victims.

“We will continue to do it until they no longer need help,” church representative Peggy Quake said.

Quake said one church member has provided a rental house for a displaced family, but other fire victims still do not have housing.

“Just keep these people in everyone’s prayers and continue to help support them until they do find housing,” she said. “It is a struggle out there.”

Genoa City school superintendent Kellie Bohn said the school district has made an effort to help, too.

“We have kept in contact with the church,” Bohn said, “in case there is anything that they need.”

