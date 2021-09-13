Citing alleged mismanagement, Business Improvement District requests city audit past BID

A forensic audit could be conducted on the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s finances in the near future after misconduct has been alleged.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Sept. 13, to have a forensic audit conducted on the Business Improvement District’s finances and to send out request for proposals to obtain bids and help determine how much an audit would cost.
City aldermen are set to discuss potential costs and funding options for the audit during the Oct. 5 finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting.
The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is requesting the City of Lake Geneva conduct a forensic audit into the BID’s finances from the past five years and for the city to pay for the audit.
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, requested that the city conduct the audit because of alleged mismanaged funds that have occurred within the organization during the past few years before he joined the board following the April 2020 mayor election.
Background
Sean Payne, who was BID president before Condos, said he doesn’t think the audit is necessary.
“I wish they would call me and ask what they are looking for,” Payne said by phone to the Regional News when called for comment on the audit.
When he left the BID in May 2020, he said there was about $80,000 in the BID account so he doesn’t know where this missing money comes from. A September 2020 Regional News story stated that at the Sept. 8, 2020, BID meeting City Comptroller Karen Hall told the board that if the group spends no more than $75,000 for the rest of 2020, there could be a positive year-end fund balance of $10,000.
At that same meeting, the comptroller told the board that the BID had a negative fund balance of $57,112 at the end of 2019, a negative fund balance of $39,651 in 2018 and a negative balance of $20,000 in 2017.
Payne explained the reason for the deficits at the end of the year was that they received funding in January and July and didn’t pay bills from the end of the year until January. That was how it was done for many years until they were told in September 2019 to change accounting practices.
Is audit needed?
Alderman Ken Howell said a forensic audit should be conducted now that the Business Improvement District has officially requested it.
“My only objection to that before was it wasn’t our business to ask for the audit,” Howell said. “Now I understand the BID district itself is asking for the audit, so I’m all for that.”
Alderwoman Shari Straube, who also is a member of the Business Improvement District Board, said she feels an audit should be conducted to determine what happened with the Business Improvement District’s finances.
“I think for the issue of transparency, it should probably be done,” Straube said.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is in favor of a forensic audit being conducted, but it should be paid by the Business Improvement District and not the city.
“I don’t care if it’s $1,000 or a $100,000, I don’t think the city should pay for it,” Hedlund said.
Comptroller Karen Hall said city staff receives the Business Improvement District’s invoices and pays the organization’s bills.
“The treasurer writes the checks. I look at them,” Hall said. “We are really only responsible— in my department— for receiving the invoices from the BID district, paying the bills and balancing the bank— that’s it. We do not approve the invoices in accounting. They come straight from the BID.”
Who should pay?
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she feels the city should pay for the audit since it partly oversees the Business Improvement District’s finances.
“I do believe we are responsible for paying for it,” Fesenmaier said. “The BID does not hire nor evaluate staff who would be taking care of the financial part, and a forensic audit will go into detail to figure out exactly what things may have been misappropriated.”
The Downtown Business Improvement District is a tax-supported business group. Downtown property owners fund the district through property taxes. The city collects the taxes and distributes the money to the Business Improvement District.
Condos said when he became president of the Business Improvement District Board last summer he had inherited a $150,000 debt that had occurred during the previous three years.
He said some of the Business Improvement District’s bills were not being paid until the following year.
For example, he said there was a $10,000 invoice dated Oct. 18, 2018 that was not paid until March 16, 2019. He said a part-time employee who waters the city’s plants in the downtown area presented him with a $7,000 bill because he had not been paid in about a year.
He said some of the bills that were coming in were bypassing the city’s audit.
“We need to clear the slate,” Condos said. “You can’t keep moving forward when you inherit a $150,000 debt over three years. It got mismanaged.”
Condos said the district currently has a $10,000 positive fund balance.
Condos said the BID has an annual required audit, but it’s not thorough and basically just rubber stamped.
Now the board is recommending a forensic audit, which looks back at financial transactions with a specific purpose such as concerns about fraud.
Condos said the city needs to pay for this, not the BID, because the city has oversight of the BID and the city pays the BID bills. “They are the ones that handle the money,” Condos said.
“Once you have knowledge that a crime could potentially have been committed money could have been embezzled, misappropriated… and you don’t take necessary action to bring some transparency to it, then you are a party to the crime,” Condos said. “Someone could bring legal action against the city for mismanaging their money.”
The Business Improvement District was established in 1991 to help improve the appearance of the downtown area. The group hosts several events throughout the year including Cocoa Crawl, Wine Walk, First Fridays, Maxwell Street Days, Oktoberfest and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.
