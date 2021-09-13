Citing alleged mismanagement, Business Improvement District requests city audit past BID

When he left the BID in May 2020, he said there was about $80,000 in the BID account so he doesn’t know where this missing money comes from. A September 2020 Regional News story stated that at the Sept. 8, 2020, BID meeting City Comptroller Karen Hall told the board that if the group spends no more than $75,000 for the rest of 2020, there could be a positive year-end fund balance of $10,000.

At that same meeting, the comptroller told the board that the BID had a negative fund balance of $57,112 at the end of 2019, a negative fund balance of $39,651 in 2018 and a negative balance of $20,000 in 2017.

Payne explained the reason for the deficits at the end of the year was that they received funding in January and July and didn’t pay bills from the end of the year until January. That was how it was done for many years until they were told in September 2019 to change accounting practices.

Is audit needed?

Alderman Ken Howell said a forensic audit should be conducted now that the Business Improvement District has officially requested it.

“My only objection to that before was it wasn’t our business to ask for the audit,” Howell said. “Now I understand the BID district itself is asking for the audit, so I’m all for that.”