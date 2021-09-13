Citing alleged mismanagement, Business Improvement District requests city audit past BID

"They have us as the middleman, so we have some responsibility," Dunn said.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she agrees that the city should pay for a portion of the audit, since the district's funding does come to city staff.

"Yes, it's their tax money, but the tax money is entered into our accounts through our staff, so we do have some responsibility," Fesenmaier said. "If we didn't, they wouldn't be coming here at all to talk to us. So it's kind of naive to think that we're not connected."

Condos said the BID has an annual required audit, but it’s not thorough and basically just rubber stamped.

Now the board is recommending a forensic audit, which looks back at financial transactions with a specific purpose such as concerns about fraud.

Condos said the city needs to pay for this, not the BID, because the city has oversight of the BID and the city pays the BID bills. “They are the ones that handle the money,” Condos said.