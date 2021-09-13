Citing alleged mismanagement, Business Improvement District requests city audit past BID

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is requesting the City of Lake Geneva conduct a forensic audit into the BIDs finances from the past five years.
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, requested that the city conduct the audit because of alleged mismanaged funds that have occurred within the organization during the past few years before he joined the board following the April 2020 mayor election.
The Downtown Business Improvement District is a tax-supported business group. Downtown property owners fund the district through property taxes. The city collects the taxes and distributes the money to the Business Improvement District.
Condos said when he became president of the Business Improvement District Board last summer he had inherited a $150,000 debt that had occurred during the previous three years.
He said some of the Business Improvement District's bills were not being paid until the following year.
For example, he said there was a $10,000 invoice dated Oct. 18, 2018 that was not paid until March 16, 2019. He said a part-time employee who waters the city's plants in the downtown area presented him with a $7,000 bill because he had not been paid in about a year.
He said some of the bills that were coming in were bypassing the city's audit.
"We need to clear the slate," Condos said. "You can't keep moving forward when you inherit a $150,000 debt over three years. It got mismanaged."
Condos said the district currently has a $10,000 positive fund balance.
Background
Sean Payne, who was BID president before Condos, said he doesn’t think the audit is necessary.
“I wish they would call me and ask what they are looking for,” Payne said.
When he left the BID in May 2020, he said there was about $80,000 in the BID account so he doesn’t know where this missing money comes from. A September 2020 Regional News story stated that at the Sept. 8, 2020, BID meeting City Comptroller Karen Hall told the board that if the group spends no more than $75,000 for the rest of 2020, there could be a positive year-end fund balance of $10,000.
At that same meeting, the comptroller told the board that the BID had a negative fund balance of $57,112 at the end of 2019, a negative fund balance of $39,651 in 2018 and a negative balance of $20,000 in 2017.
Payne explained the reason for the deficits at the end of the year was that they received funding in January and July and didn’t pay bills from the end of the year until January. That was how it was done for many years until they were told in September 2019 to change accounting practices.
Goes to City Council
At the Business Improvement District’s Wednesday, Sept. 8 meeting, the members of the BID unanimously voted for the City of Lake Geneva to conduct a forensic audit into the BID’s finances from 2018-2020 and for the city to pay for the audit.
The proposal for an audit went before the City Council on August 23, at which time the council voted to send it back to the BID for the BID to formally vote on the recommendation.
City Attorney Dan Draper said at the City Council meeting that the Business Improvement District Board is the entity that decides whether a forensic audit should be conducted, not the city council.
"If they want an audit, they got to flip the bill for it or unless the city wants to flip the bill for it," Draper said. "But it's for them to say, 'We want the audit done,' because that's outside the ordinary."
Alderman John Halverson agreed that a forensic audit should be conducted but wanted the BID to directly request it – which it did on Sept. 8.
"Obviously, it does support an audit," Halverson said. "I think we at least put it back in their hands to request one."
Alderman Tim Dunn said the city should pay for at least part of the audit, because the Business Improvement District's funding does come through the city.
"They have us as the middleman, so we have some responsibility," Dunn said.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she agrees that the city should pay for a portion of the audit, since the district's funding does come to city staff.
"Yes, it's their tax money, but the tax money is entered into our accounts through our staff, so we do have some responsibility," Fesenmaier said. "If we didn't, they wouldn't be coming here at all to talk to us. So it's kind of naive to think that we're not connected."
Condos said the BID has an annual required audit, but it’s not thorough and basically just rubber stamped.
Now the board is recommending a forensic audit, which looks back at financial transactions with a specific purpose such as concerns about fraud.
Condos said the city needs to pay for this, not the BID, because the city has oversight of the BID and the city pays the BID bills. “They are the ones that handle the money,” Condos said.
“Once you have knowledge that a crime could potentially have been committed money could have been embezzled, misappropriated… and you don’t take necessary action to bring some transparency to it, then you are a party to the crime,” Condos said. “Someone could bring legal action against the city for mismanaging their money.”
The Business Improvement District was established in 1991 to help improve the appearance of the downtown area. The group hosts several events throughout the year including Cocoa Crawl, Wine Walk, First Fridays, Maxwell Street Days, Oktoberfest and the lighting of the city's Christmas tree.