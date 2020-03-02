City applies for $1.2 million grant to extend bike trail

A plan to extend the South Street bicycle trial to the new YMCA campus could come to fruition if the city receives a $1.2 million grant.
City officials applied for the Department of Transportation grant and will learn if the money is awarded by May of June.
If the city receives the grant, taxpayers would need to provide 20 percent of the funding — about $240,000 — to the trail.
The South Street bicycle trail is located by Badger High School and the Lake Geneva Middle School, and the proposal would extend the trail about 1.5 miles. The YMCA campus will be located near the intersection of Highway 120 and County Highway H. If the grant is awarded, the trail work won’t start until at least July 2021.
The city council approved a resolution, Feb. 24, to match the $240,721 if the city is awarded the grant. The council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee initially approved the resolution, Feb. 18.
Mayor Tom Hartz said the $240,721 would be paid over the course of four or five years through the city’s capital fund.
“That might not start for two years if we do get the grant,” Hartz said.
The South Street trail would be extended in two directions if the grant application is approved.
Hartz said the trail would provide convenient access to people who want to walk or bike to the new YMCA.
“Hopefully, a lot of people will want to use that new YMCA facility,” Hartz said. “This would be a way for them to get there besides driving if they choose to do so.”
The trail also would be extended west along South Street and end at Lake Shore Drive, which would allow it to be connected to Big Foot Beach State Park in the future, if the city desires.
Alderman Doug Skates said the trail extension would provide more walking and biking options along South Street.
“This would be a real big, aggressive project,” Doug Skates said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said since the city would not receive grant funding for about another year — if it is approved — it would give city officials more time to plan for the project.
“So, we have time to figure it out,” Flower said.