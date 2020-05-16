City budget running short of revenue because of coronavirus

The coronavirus has found a new target in Lake Geneva: city government.
Lake Geneva city officials are considering reducing expenditures and cutting back on planned purchases because of decreases in government revenues blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.
City officials have discussed a midyear adjustment to trim spending by 2 percent in the city’s estimated $15 million budget, which may include holding off on planned projects and purchases.
City Administrator Dave Nord said some department heads already are reviewing options for tightening their belts.
“They are looking at everything,” Nord said. “They have been encouraged to brainstorm with their departments to come up with creative ideas.”
Among the city funding sources being squeezed by the public health crisis is revenue from the Riviera Beach, which has been closed to the public to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Beach revenue normally amounts to about $375,000 a year.
Revenue also is down from parking customers by about $40,000 in March and another $90,000 in April.
Officials said hotel room tax revenue is down, too, although no estimates were immediately available.
The budget assessment discussed May 5 at a city finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting is the first significant indication of how Lake Geneva city government is being impacted by a virtual shutdown of local tourism and visitor spending during the coronavirus pandemic.
City Comptroller Karen Hall said the city could dip into its cash reserves or borrow money from the state, if needed, although Hall added a word of caution.
“This could go on for a couple of years, so we don’t want to use all of the reserves,” she said. “Most of the people don’t want to use borrowing unless it’s for capital expenses, but there is that option out there.”
Alderman Ken Howell said he would like city department heads to propose how they plan to reduce expenditures and which purchases of equipment or supplies they could postpone.
“I’m hoping the department heads can get back to us with their suggestions,” Howell said. “I’m not saying right now we have to cut this, that or other things, but we have to know what the possibilities are.”
The city’s estimated $15 million budget includes about $5.6 million for public safety, $2 million for public works, $1.6 million for lakefront operations, $1 million for debt service, $947,000 for capital expenditures, and $400,000 for culture, education and recreation, among other departments.
The budget’s main source of revenue is property taxes, although that accounts for only about $7.5 million.
Nord said a 2-percent midyear spending cut would affect smaller city departments more than larger departments.
“Some departments have a lot more room to work with than others,” he said. “The impact is going to be more severe for some of the smaller departments.”
Nord said departments still will be able to obtain equipment purchases that already have been approved, but he is asking department heads to possibly renegotiate already-approved equipment contract purchases to seek lower prices.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said the public works department has proposed to postpone some street improvement projects until the fall or until the city has a better idea of its financial situation.
“If that’s what we have to do, that’s what we have to do,” Flower said.
Members of the council’s public works committee were scheduled May 12 to discuss the issue.
Flower said she hopes to avoid reducing full-time city staff or placing any full-time employees on furlough.
“Our full-time staff needs to stay full-time,” she said. “I don’t want to see anybody cut or furloughed.”
Other options under consideration include increasing parking tickets from $20 to $25, increasing beach pass rates for non-residents, and adjusting buoy or boat slip rental rates.
Flower voiced opposition to increasing fees.
“I’m not comfortable with raising any rates right now,” she said. “I’m not comfortable with raising parking or beach passes.”
City Council members have not scheduled another meeting to continue mulling their options for the city funding squeeze.
“This is just the start of the whole thing,” Howell said.
