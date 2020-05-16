City budget running short of revenue because of coronavirus

City Comptroller Karen Hall said the city could dip into its cash reserves or borrow money from the state, if needed, although Hall added a word of caution.

“This could go on for a couple of years, so we don’t want to use all of the reserves,” she said. “Most of the people don’t want to use borrowing unless it’s for capital expenses, but there is that option out there.”

Alderman Ken Howell said he would like city department heads to propose how they plan to reduce expenditures and which purchases of equipment or supplies they could postpone.

“I’m hoping the department heads can get back to us with their suggestions,” Howell said. “I’m not saying right now we have to cut this, that or other things, but we have to know what the possibilities are.”

The city’s estimated $15 million budget includes about $5.6 million for public safety, $2 million for public works, $1.6 million for lakefront operations, $1 million for debt service, $947,000 for capital expenditures, and $400,000 for culture, education and recreation, among other departments.

The budget’s main source of revenue is property taxes, although that accounts for only about $7.5 million.