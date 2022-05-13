City cleans graffiti off bridge by Geneva Lake Museum, installs video surveillance to prevent future vandalism

Two of the Lake Geneva Police Department’s community service officers spent part of their shifts on Thursday, May 12, painting over the graffiti on the pedestrian bridge that crosses the White River near the Geneva Lake Museum.

And the city has now installed video surveillance in an effort to prevent future vandalism.

The graffiti on the bridge had included profanities and racial slurs.

In a Facebook post, the police department gave a shout out to officers Jeff Recknagel and Bruno Sanchez-Hernandez for their work.

“The two spent part of their shift today painting the graffiti on the bridge by the Utility Commission. As a deterrent to all things mischievous, this area is now under video surveillance,” the police department posted on Facebook.

