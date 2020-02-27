City considers conducting pedestrian plaza study

The plan commission first recommended the pedestrian plaza study during a Feb. 10 joint meeting with the city council.

During that meeting, former mayor Spyro Condos, who owns Speedo’s Harborside Pub & Grill, said he does not understand why the city council would consider closing Wrigley Drive when it recently proposed to increase parking rates to $3 an hour along the lakefront area.

“My advice is leave the downtown alone,” Condos said.

Ted Herig of Lake Geneva said he also would not be in favor of closing Wrigley Drive, because it would be difficult for people with disabilities to walk to the lakefront area and make it more difficult for emergency vehicles to access the area.

“Closing that strip of road could create a crisis here in Lake Geneva,” Herig said. “Where’s the traffic going to go?”

Alderwoman Shari Straube proposed that the city use Flat Iron Park, which also is located near the lakefront, for some of the pedestrian plaza activities instead of closing Wrigley Drive.

“We don’t need to close Wrigley in order to have cute cafe tables and human chess boards and some of the other ideas,” Straube said. “It could all be put to good use in that park.”