City considers conducting pedestrian plaza study

Lake Geneva officials are once again considering creating a pedestrian plaza on Wrigley Drive, and several business owners are already expressing opposition to the idea.
City officials have considered a pedestrian plaza near the lakefront for more than a year. The discussion began when tourism expert Roger Brooks suggested that a plaza would attract more visitors to the downtown area.
The pedestrian plaza could include outdoor games, food trucks, seating areas, fitness zones, a concert pavilion and other outdoor activities.
Dimitri Anagnos, co-owner of Popeye’s of Lake Geneva, said he is not in favor of closing Wrigley Drive because it would provide less parking in the downtown area.
He said he has spoken with tourist who struggle to find parking near the lakefront, and if Wrigley Drive was closed those visitors simply wouldn’t return to the city.
“Parking along Wrigley Drive is the most popular parking in town,” Anagnos said.
The recommendation for the study is set to be included in the city’s revised comprehensive plan, which appears before the council on March 9.
The study would include whether to establish a pedestrian plaza north of the Riviera, widen the sidewalks along the Riviera for more pedestrian walking space, use Flat Iron Park for some of the plaza’s activities and determine how the plaza would affect downtown parking and local businesses.
The plan commission first recommended the pedestrian plaza study during a Feb. 10 joint meeting with the city council.
During that meeting, former mayor Spyro Condos, who owns Speedo’s Harborside Pub & Grill, said he does not understand why the city council would consider closing Wrigley Drive when it recently proposed to increase parking rates to $3 an hour along the lakefront area.
“My advice is leave the downtown alone,” Condos said.
Ted Herig of Lake Geneva said he also would not be in favor of closing Wrigley Drive, because it would be difficult for people with disabilities to walk to the lakefront area and make it more difficult for emergency vehicles to access the area.
“Closing that strip of road could create a crisis here in Lake Geneva,” Herig said. “Where’s the traffic going to go?”
Alderwoman Shari Straube proposed that the city use Flat Iron Park, which also is located near the lakefront, for some of the pedestrian plaza activities instead of closing Wrigley Drive.
“We don’t need to close Wrigley in order to have cute cafe tables and human chess boards and some of the other ideas,” Straube said. “It could all be put to good use in that park.”
Alderman Doug Skates said he also feels Flat Iron Park would be a good location for some of the pedestrian plaza activities. Skates said he would like the council members to discuss the pedestrian plaza during upcoming committee meetings.
“I think it’s worth a conversation,” Skates said.
Mayor Tom Hartz said since several business owners have voiced opposition about closing Wrigley Drive, the city is considering alternatives for where pedestrian plaza activities could be conducted.
Hartz said there no set timeline for when the city plans to conduct the pedestrian plaza study.
“All possibilities are open,” Hartz said. “We just want to look at it with a fresh set of eyes.”