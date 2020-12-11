City Council scheduled to vote on Riviera tenant lease agreements Dec. 14, unclear if they will decide which tenants will be removed

The Lake Geneva City Council members are set to vote on the 2021 lease agreement for Riviera tenants, Monday, Dec. 14.
Riviera tenants have one-year lease agreements with the city to operate their vendor spaces in the lower level of the historic building from April 1 through Nov. 1.
Because of renovation work that is being completed to the lower level of the Riviera building, City Administrator Dave Nord has said that three vendor could be removed from the building.
Nord said, Dec. 7, that the council could discuss and vote on which tenants will be allowed to stay and which ones may be removed during the Dec. 14 meeting.
The Riviera most recently included 10 first-floor tenants, which included food vendors, clothing stores, jewelry stores and souvenir shops.
Members of the city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee gave initial approval to various aspects of the Riviera lease agreement, Dec. 7.
The committee members unanimously approved to double the tenants' security deposits from $1,000 to $2,000.
Support Local Journalism
The tenants are required to pay a security deposit in case their vendor space is damaged, if they are delinquent in paying any of their utility bills or if they are past due on their rent.
As part of the proposed lease agreement, tenants will be required to present a comprehensive list of products and services that they plan to offer as part of their business.
City officials have said that during previous years, some vendors have sold the same types of products, which has caused disputes among tenants.
A tenant's lease agreement could be terminated if the city does not approve of their products.
The finance committee also approved to have the concourse area closed from 10:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. in 2021. The concourse currently is closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Several of the aldermen have said that changing the concourse hours will allow some of the businesses to remain open until all Gage Marine boat cruises end.
Rental rates for the vendor spaces will remain at their current rate-- $43.50 per square feet.
The full city council is set to give final approval of the lease agreement during the Dec. 14 meeting.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.