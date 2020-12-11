City Council scheduled to vote on Riviera tenant lease agreements Dec. 14, unclear if they will decide which tenants will be removed

The Lake Geneva City Council members are set to vote on the 2021 lease agreement for Riviera tenants, Monday, Dec. 14.

Riviera tenants have one-year lease agreements with the city to operate their vendor spaces in the lower level of the historic building from April 1 through Nov. 1.

Because of renovation work that is being completed to the lower level of the Riviera building, City Administrator Dave Nord has said that three vendor could be removed from the building.

Nord said, Dec. 7, that the council could discuss and vote on which tenants will be allowed to stay and which ones may be removed during the Dec. 14 meeting.

The Riviera most recently included 10 first-floor tenants, which included food vendors, clothing stores, jewelry stores and souvenir shops.

Members of the city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee gave initial approval to various aspects of the Riviera lease agreement, Dec. 7.

The committee members unanimously approved to double the tenants' security deposits from $1,000 to $2,000.

