City Council unanimously votes down year-round parking plan in the City of Lake Geneva

A proposal for year-round paid parking in the City of Lake Geneva has officially been given a red light.

City officials had proposed to implement year-round paid parking to help provide additional revenue for Lake Geneva. The city's paid parking period runs from Feb. 1 through mid-November, then free parking is offered from mid-November to the end of January of the following year.

The cost to park in Downtown Lake Geneva is $2 an hour.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, April 25, to maintain the city's current paid parking period and to not implement year-round paid parking.

The city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee approved to not implement year-round paid parking, April 6.

Alderwoman Shari Straube, who previously owned a Downtown business, said she is pleased that the city will maintain its free parking period, because it helps attract people to the Downtown area during the winter months.

"Having spent over 20 years working in Downtown retail businesses, it really does help the Downtown businesses," Straube said. "People come to town because they know there's free parking. The customers appreciate it, and I know a lot of the Downtown businesses are very, very happy about this."

Straube said she had talked with Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder who said enforcing year-round paid parking would cost the city about $100,000, but he is not certain how much money the city would gain in revenue.

"That's a definite because those numbers are easy to calculate, whereas how many people would actually come to town during the winter is not as easy to calculate," Straube said. "So whether or not it would be a profit, we can't say."

