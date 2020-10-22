City denies landowner's claim for damages on Hillmoor site

For the second time, the city of Lake Geneva has denied a Chicago landowner’s claim for damages stemming from stalled redevelopment efforts at the former Hillmoor Golf Course.
The city council has voted to deny a claim from White River Holdings LLC as a precursor to a potential lawsuit related to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St.
The action discussed during a closed session Oct. 12 means White River Holdings now can take the city to court and ask a judge or jury to order the city to pay damages.
White River Holdings, which sued the city two years ago for $55 million, sought unspecified damages in its latest claim, which was filed July 2.
City Attorney Dan Draper and Mayor Charlene Klein both said the city council voted to deny the landowner’s claim.
Klein would not say whether the vote was unanimous, because the legal matter was discussed in closed session.
Draper confirmed that the aldermen opted to deny White River’s claim rather than extend an offer or seek a settlement to avoid the threat of another lawsuit.
Draper said the golf course owners now have up to six months to decide whether to sue the city again.
Alderman Ken Howell said he did not want to comment on the claim denial or potential lawsuit, because the matter was discussed behind closed doors in accordance with Wisconsin’s open meetings law.
“I don’t think I can tell you anything since everything was discussed in closed session,” Howell said.
Other aldermen could not be reached for comment.
Attorneys for White River Holdings also could not be reached for comment.
The company’s notice of claim sought unspecified damages, costs and other relief related to what the company described as Lake Geneva’s “actions and inactions” related to the Hillmoor property.
The notice of claim also alleged the city violated state law by maintaining a comprehensive plan for the property that is inconsistent with zoning for the land.
Representatives from White River Holdings purchased the 200-acre property in 2016 for about $3.4 million and presented plans to redevelop the site for a mix of residential and commercial development.
City aldermen rejected a proposed land zoning change for the proposed development in November 2017 by a 4-3 vote.
White River Holdings then filed a $55 million lawsuit against the city in 2018, which later was dropped as part of an effort to restart development talks with the city. But the city council again voted against changing its comprehensive plan to allow new uses of the dormant property.
The golf course closed more than 10 years ago, and the land has been largely vacant ever since.
