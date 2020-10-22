City denies landowner's claim for damages on Hillmoor site

For the second time, the city of Lake Geneva has denied a Chicago landowner’s claim for damages stemming from stalled redevelopment efforts at the former Hillmoor Golf Course.

The city council has voted to deny a claim from White River Holdings LLC as a precursor to a potential lawsuit related to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St.

The action discussed during a closed session Oct. 12 means White River Holdings now can take the city to court and ask a judge or jury to order the city to pay damages.

White River Holdings, which sued the city two years ago for $55 million, sought unspecified damages in its latest claim, which was filed July 2.

City Attorney Dan Draper and Mayor Charlene Klein both said the city council voted to deny the landowner’s claim.

Klein would not say whether the vote was unanimous, because the legal matter was discussed in closed session.

Draper confirmed that the aldermen opted to deny White River’s claim rather than extend an offer or seek a settlement to avoid the threat of another lawsuit.

Draper said the golf course owners now have up to six months to decide whether to sue the city again.