City drops complaints on outdoor store displays

The city began in April by reminding shop owners about the ordinance, which had gone largely unenforced in recent years. That was followed in July by citations issued to store owners accused of violating the ban.

Although one quickly paid a fine in municipal court, others defiantly refused settlement offers from the city, insisting on pleading their case in municipal court.

Sam Pappas, co-owner of Christine's gift shop, said he looked forward to arguing in court that his rights as a property owner were being violated.

Pappas, who was among those due in municipal court Dec. 10, was surprised to hear from a court clerk the day before that the city was dismissing his citation. He was not pleased to learn that city officials already were threatening more tickets if the outdoor displays return.

"That still means there's an issue," he said. "I'm not happy with that."

Lee agreed, saying he questions the city's motives for dropping the citations one day before the court hearing — and after the store owners had previously refused to make a deal.

"All of us were adamant that we wanted this brought in front of a judge," Lee said. "Something is not right about this."