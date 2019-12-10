City drops complaints on outdoor store displays

A battle over outdoor displays at downtown Lake Geneva stores has ended — for now — with the city dropping municipal citations that were issued against store owners.
Four merchants facing fines of $187 a day in Lake Geneva Municipal Court have learned that the city instead has dismissed the citations.
But that does not mean the dispute is resolved.
City officials say that if any of the store owners are found again to have violated the outdoor display ban, they will be issued another municipal citation.
Some were due in municipal court Dec. 10 to argue their cases against the city's ban.
Store owner Bob Lee, who operates Bob's Beach Shack, 140 Broad St., said he was disappointed the citation was dismissed, because he wanted to challenge the city's ordinance before a judge.
"I think they're denying us our day in court," Lee said.
The other stores were Christine's gift shop, 858 W. Main St., Indochine Tu Galleria, 300 Sage St., and Aerial Stunt Kites, 121 Wrigley Drive.
The city issued citations against all four this summer — as well as a fifth who paid the fine — accusing them of violating city ordinance by displaying merchandise on public property outside their shops.
The issue stirred a heated dispute over whether the city was enforcing reasonable restrictions on public tidiness or needlessly micromanaging the downtown business community.
Lake Geneva aldermen have debated repealing or changing the ordinance, but they have stood behind the city's enforcement action against store owners.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he was unaware that city staff had dismissed the citations against the four remaining merchants.
Hedlund said he still supports the outdoor display ban, but he agrees with ending the court cases to acknowledge that store owners have since complied with the ordinance. The city is more interested in compliance than punishment, he said.
"That's what it's all about," he said. "That's what laws are there for."
Mayor Tom Hartz and other city council members could not be reached for comment.
The ordinance prohibits store owners from using the sidewalk outside their shops to display merchandise. Business owners say such displays have long been a part of the culture of Lake Geneva's downtown shopping district, while city officials say the exhibitions make sidewalks cluttered and difficult for pedestrians.
The issue involves the outdoor display of clothing, artwork, novelties and other goods used to attract attention from downtown shoppers and other visitors, especially during the summer tourist season.
The city began in April by reminding shop owners about the ordinance, which had gone largely unenforced in recent years. That was followed in July by citations issued to store owners accused of violating the ban.
Although one quickly paid a fine in municipal court, others defiantly refused settlement offers from the city, insisting on pleading their case in municipal court.
Sam Pappas, co-owner of Christine's gift shop, said he looked forward to arguing in court that his rights as a property owner were being violated.
Pappas, who was among those due in municipal court Dec. 10, was surprised to hear from a court clerk the day before that the city was dismissing his citation. He was not pleased to learn that city officials already were threatening more tickets if the outdoor displays return.
"That still means there's an issue," he said. "I'm not happy with that."
Lee agreed, saying he questions the city's motives for dropping the citations one day before the court hearing — and after the store owners had previously refused to make a deal.
"All of us were adamant that we wanted this brought in front of a judge," Lee said. "Something is not right about this."
Lee said he is considering bringing back his outdoor merchandise displays and challenging the city to issue another citation.
The operators of Indochine Tu Galleria and Aerial Stunt Kites could not be reached for comment.
City Attorney Dan Draper said he consulted with the city's building inspector before deciding to drop all four citations.
Draper said all four businesses had removed their displays to comply with the city's rules, so the city decided not to pursue the court cases any further. He said it was his discretion as the prosecutor in municipal court.
If any violations occur in the future, Draper said, new citations will be issued.
"If they want to test it," he said, "then they're going to get ticketed."
Referring to Lee's disappointment at not going to court this time, Draper added of future possible violations: "He will get his day in court."