City faces lawsuit over rental vacation home regulations

Faced with a legal challenge, Lake Geneva is moving to slash its fee for vacation home operators and to reconsider other local regulations for the short-term rental properties.

Three vacation home operators have filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging that its attempt at regulating short-term rentals has infringed on their rights as property owners.

The civil suit, which is pending in Walworth County Circuit Court, has prompted city officials to rethink their regulations, including a $2,000-a-year fee for the property owners.

A committee of the Lake Geneva City Council has recommended reducing the fee to $750 a year.

Attorney Donald Daugherty, who is representing the property owners in the lawsuit, said the city seems to be willing to adjust its regulations to address concerns raised in the suit.

“We didn’t want to bring the case in the first place,” he said.

Wisconsin state lawmakers in 2017 approved a measure signed by Gov. Scott Walker requiring cities to allow homeowners to convert their properties into short-term rentals for visiting vacationers, sometimes just one weekend at a time.