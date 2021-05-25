City gives final approval to demolish former Thrift-In building

The couple is set to present plans for the new building to city officials in the near future. They plan to fill the area in with grass for the summer.

"All they've asked is to knock the building down that's there now, and they're going to cover the whole place with greenspace for now," Alderman Tim Dunn said. "They haven't shown us drawings of what they're thinking of building, but they really haven't applied for a permit or anything yet. All they want to do right now is get rid of the existing building and making it empty space."

The 252 Center St. building once was the location of the Habecker-Derrick Funeral Home.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier asked if the couple has considered renovating the building instead of demolishing it since it has some historic significance to the community.

"It's an interesting architectural building with some features," Fesenmaier said. "I'm wondering about rehabbing it rather than razing it then starting over. Why do they need to raze it?"

Alderwoman Shari Straube said she feels the building is not in good enough condition to renovate and feels the Georges will do a quality job constructing the new building.