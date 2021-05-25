City gives final approval to demolish former Thrift-In building

A couple that owns several businesses in the City of Lake Geneva has received the official "green light" to demolish a building in the downtown area.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit May 24 to allow Thomas and Kathleen George to raze a building at 252 Center St., the former location of the Thrift-In store.
Members of the plan commission unanimously recommended the permit May 17.
The Georges, who own the neighboring Brick & Mortar store at 222 Center St., plan to demolish the building and construct a new two-story, multi-use building in its place.
The first floor of the new building is set to include small retail spaces near the entrance.
The back of the first floor would feature a showroom and receiving area for the Brick & Mortar store furniture, as well as an area where the furniture for the store would be assembled.
The second floor of the building is set to include three 1,100 square-feet spaces that would be used either as apartment units or Airbnb rental spaces.
They plan to have the current building demolished by the beginning of the summer and to begin constructing the new building in the fall, depending on when plans for the new facility are approved and when contractors have building materials available.
The couple is set to present plans for the new building to city officials in the near future. They plan to fill the area in with grass for the summer.
"All they've asked is to knock the building down that's there now, and they're going to cover the whole place with greenspace for now," Alderman Tim Dunn said. "They haven't shown us drawings of what they're thinking of building, but they really haven't applied for a permit or anything yet. All they want to do right now is get rid of the existing building and making it empty space."
The 252 Center St. building once was the location of the Habecker-Derrick Funeral Home.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier asked if the couple has considered renovating the building instead of demolishing it since it has some historic significance to the community.
"It's an interesting architectural building with some features," Fesenmaier said. "I'm wondering about rehabbing it rather than razing it then starting over. Why do they need to raze it?"
Alderwoman Shari Straube said she feels the building is not in good enough condition to renovate and feels the Georges will do a quality job constructing the new building.
"I've been in the building, and I know personally it's in disrepair," Straube said. "I just have a really good feeling for what they've done to their other property in town, that it's going to end up-- down the road-- being something that will be an improvement."
Dunn, who also is a member of the city's historical preservation commission, said he has talked to other commission members, and they feel the building does not have enough historic significance to be preserved.
"As far as historic preservation goes, it excites no passion at all for preservation," Dunn said.
Members of the police and fire departments are set to use the building for training before it is demolished.
The building previously was the site for the Thrift-In antique store and the Antique Unique Vintage Shop. The Thrift-In store recently moved into a location at the Fancy Fair Mall, 830 W. Main St., which was left vacant by Chic & Unique Consignment Boutique.
The Antique Unique Vintage Shop is set to remain in the building until May 31.
This is the second time in four years the Georges have planned to demolish a building and construct a new one in its place.
In 2018, the couple proposed to demolish their Brick & Mortar Home Store building, 832 Geneva St., and construct a new two-story building in its place.
After the plan received backlash from the community, Thomas George proposed to relocate the building but then decided to renovate it instead.
The Geneva Street building has since been renovated into a facility know as The House, which includes The Marketplace store on the lower level and a Brick & Mortar furniture store on the second level.
Renovations to the Geneva Street building were completed last year.