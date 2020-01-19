City moves to purchase downsized fleet of parking meters for downtown

Downtown Lake Geneva could be outfitted with new parking meters within a month.
But motorists might have to look a little harder to find one, after city officials curtailed the number of new parking meters as a cost-saving measure.
The Lake Geneva City Council voted Jan. 13 to spend a projected $330,000 to purchase 50 new parking kiosks to replace the city’s existing fleet of 63 kiosks.
The city had budgeted $416,241 for a larger purchase, but a majority of aldermen agreed to cut back the investment in new hardware.
Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, the city’s parking operations manager, warned against downsizing the city’s parking kiosk system.
Martinez-Mullally said purchasing fewer kiosks will mean less parking revenue for the city, because motorists will not pay for parking if they do not see a meter. The result will be more tickets for unpaid parking, she said.
“We will ticket them,” she said. “They’re going to say, ‘We did not see a meter.’ They get out of a car, they want to see a meter.”
The city last year moved to purchase an entire new fleet of parking meters at a projected cost of about $500,000. But after hearing much public disapproval of the cost, aldermen backtracked and agreed to reconsider the matter.
The current inventory of 66 parking kiosks was installed in 2011.
Officials have said new touch-screen kiosks will be more up-to-date and require less maintenance than the current push-button models. The new devices will only accept credit cards or coins — no dollar bills, like the current meters.
The supplier of the new kiosks is Total Parking Solutions Inc. of Downers Grove, Illinois.
Costing about $6,600 each, the new devices will be installed within the next month.
Joseph Smith, president of operations for Total Parking Solutions, said he was happy to be doing business with Lake Geneva.
“I look forward to bringing Lake Geneva to a much better place with their parking program,” Smith said.
Three machines located near Riviera Beach will remain unchanged for now, and the will consider options for those kiosks later.
The city council was scheduled to vote Jan. 13 on a committee recommendation to purchase 63 new kiosks at a cost of $416,241. Alderwoman Cindy Flower moved to downsize the investment to 50 kiosks instead.
The proposal passed on a 5-3 vote, with Aldermen Tim Dunn, Richard Hedlund and Ken Howell voting “no.”
Officials said the 50 kiosks is expected to cost about $330,000.
Flower said she agrees that new kiosks need to be purchased, but she said 63 was too many, especially when more people are starting to pay for parking with online apps, and since some kiosks are used more often than others.
“Technology is changing,” she said. “It’s moving into other areas, and I think we should follow that.”
Alderman John Halverson agreed with the move to install fewer kiosks downtown.
“It sounds like a good compromise,” Halverson said.
Dunn argued that reducing the number of kiosks would make it less convenient for people to pay for parking.
“It’s a very busy place downtown,” Dunn said. “You have a lot of people looking to park. And they’re going to be crowding up in front of the kiosks, if we don’t have enough kiosks.”
Flower said the city could purchase more meters later if needed.
“It’s not like we’re limited to no longer purchasing these 13 additional kiosks,” she said.
