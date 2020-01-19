City moves to purchase downsized fleet of parking meters for downtown

Downtown Lake Geneva could be outfitted with new parking meters within a month.

But motorists might have to look a little harder to find one, after city officials curtailed the number of new parking meters as a cost-saving measure.

The Lake Geneva City Council voted Jan. 13 to spend a projected $330,000 to purchase 50 new parking kiosks to replace the city’s existing fleet of 63 kiosks.

The city had budgeted $416,241 for a larger purchase, but a majority of aldermen agreed to cut back the investment in new hardware.

Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, the city’s parking operations manager, warned against downsizing the city’s parking kiosk system.

Martinez-Mullally said purchasing fewer kiosks will mean less parking revenue for the city, because motorists will not pay for parking if they do not see a meter. The result will be more tickets for unpaid parking, she said.

“We will ticket them,” she said. “They’re going to say, ‘We did not see a meter.’ They get out of a car, they want to see a meter.”