City moves to renew contract with VISIT Lake Geneva group

Lake Geneva city leaders are taking steps to re-sign VISIT Lake Geneva as the community's official tourism promoter.

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission have unanimously agreed to recommend VISIT Lake Geneva for a new three-year contract to promote the city and organize events.

Although details of the new deal have not been released, the existing contract is worth $100,000 a year to VISIT Lake Geneva.

Another organization, the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, had made a pitch to take over the contract.

The Lake Geneva City Council must ratify the tourism commission's recommendation to stick with VISIT Lake Geneva on a deal that would continue until 2023.

VISIT Lake Geneva President Stephanie Klett said she looks forward to continue working with city officials to attract even more visitors to the community.

"It's going to be a team approach," Klett said. "We all have the same goal, and that is to market Lake Geneva."

