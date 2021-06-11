City of Lake Geneva and VISIT Lake Geneva set to continue 50-year agreement regarding visitors center

Officials from the City of Lake Geneva and VISIT Lake Geneva are set to continue an agreement that has been in place since 1971.

Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved a lease agreement with VISIT Lake Geneva June 1 to allow the tourism-promotion group to lease the visitors center building, 201 Wrigley Drive, for at least another year.

The lease agreement still has to be be approved by the full city council.

The city has leased the visitors center building to VISIT Lake Geneva, previously known as the Lake Geneva Chamber of Commerce, for about 50 years.

VISIT Lake Geneva owns the building, while the city owns the property.

As part of the agreement, the City of Lake Geneva will lease the building to VISIT Lake Geneva for $1 per year— the rate that has been in effect since 1971.

“In fact, this is the first time the contract has been updated since 1971,” City Administrator Dave Nord said. “We’re quite excited to have something that’s less than 40 years old on the books.”