City of Lake Geneva to petition Town of Geneva to remove speed bumps on Center Street

“Going over the speed bump, I heard a clank and a bang and all of a sudden a very loud noise,” Ludtke said. “I took it to my brother who works in an auto shop, and he said my resonator was sheered off from my muffler. I believe this was due to the speed bumps and just not age.”

James Crothers of Lake Geneva said he feels there are other ways the town could help control speed in that area. He said he also is concerned about the damage that the speed bumps could cause to vehicles.

“They are way too aggressive,” Crothers said of the speed bumps. “You can soften that bump and still achieve the same success or result. I believe, long term, they are going to do some damage to vehicles.”

Crothers said he also feels the speed bumps cause people to drive faster in that area.

“Every time I walk up and down past those speed bumps, what I find is quite a few vehicles are speeding up. They’re roaring over those things,” Crothers said. “So, I actually think they’re going faster if you can imagine that.”

Kathleen Grum of Lake Geneva said she feels a better solution would be to periodically install portable electronic sings in that area which notify people at what speed they are traveling.