City of Lake Geneva to petition Town of Geneva to remove speed bumps on Center Street

The City of Lake Geneva is asking the Town of Geneva to “be a good neighbor” and remove some speed bumps that have caused concern among several residents.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a motion, Sept. 13, to petition Town of Geneva officials to remove speed bumps on Center Street that are located in the town’s jurisdiction, particularly near the Stone Ridge subdivision.
Many residents who live in that area have asked city officials to request that the town remove the speed bumps because of traffic-related concerns and damage that the speed bumps have caused to vehicles.
Alderman John Halverson said he is in favor of the city petitioning the town to ask that the speed bumps be removed.
“I think they are our neighbors,” Halverson said. “I think it’s one of those times that we need to put as much pressure on them as we can.”
Alderman Ken Howell said he also would like to ask town the officials to remove the speed bumps but feels that they may not comply, so the city should propose other ideas for addressing traffic issues in that area of Center Street, including possibly installing a traffic light.
“I have no problem with petitioning the Town of Geneva to remove the speed bumps,” Howell said. “I don’t think it’s going to do anything. We have to come up with some ideas if they don’t do anything for it.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he drives over the speed bumps frequently, and the town has speed bumps in other areas of the community that he feels are easier to drive over and “less aggressive.”
“They could have gotten something less aggressive,” Hedlund said. “I think that might be prudent to put that in the letter.”
City Administrator Dave Nord sent a memorandum to Mayor Charlene Klein and the aldermen regarding a meeting he and Public Works Director Tom Earle had with Town of Geneva officials regarding the speed bumps.
In the memorandum, Nord reports that town officials plan to remove the speed bumps temporarily in November and December for the winter but plan to reinstall the speed bumps next spring.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she feels the speed bumps should be removed immediately. Fesenmaier said town officials should develop another solution if they want to slow down traffic in their area of Center Street.
“I don’t think that’s good enough to make people wait,” Fesenmaier said. “I think the city has an obligation to convince the Town of Geneva to immediately remove those speed bumps. We’re only talking a couple of months of its removal, and there are other solutions for the speed.”
In Nord’s memorandum, he said Town of Geneva officials report that since the speed bumps have been installed, the number of speeding tickets in their area of Center Street “have been minimal.”
The memorandum also states that Town of Geneva Police Chief Eric Anderson reports that there has been one accident in that area during the past few years.
Joseph Kopecky, chairperson for the Town of Geneva Board, said the town board members approved to install the speed bumps to help reduce traffic concerns in that area.
“It has slowed traffic down,” Kopecky said. “Certain people will drive more aggressive, of course, because of them, but the message has been sent that we want people to be more cautious there.”
Kopecky said the speed bumps will be removed during the winter, but whether they are re-installed in the spring would depend on whether the Lake Geneva Police Department would be willing to enforce that area more often.
“We only have six full-time officers. Our town is about 90 miles worth of roads, so we can’t just sit there and run radar and patrol that stretch of half a mile of road when we have another 89 miles of road to enforce,” Kopecky said. “So perhaps an agreement could be made with the Lake Geneva Police Department to watch that area a little closer, and perhaps that would help.”
During the Sept. 13 council meeting, several residents who live near that area of Center Street expressed their concerns about the speed bumps.
Ben Ludtke of Lake Geneva said he feels his vehicle recently was damaged by driving over one of the speed bumps.
“Going over the speed bump, I heard a clank and a bang and all of a sudden a very loud noise,” Ludtke said. “I took it to my brother who works in an auto shop, and he said my resonator was sheered off from my muffler. I believe this was due to the speed bumps and just not age.”
James Crothers of Lake Geneva said he feels there are other ways the town could help control speed in that area. He said he also is concerned about the damage that the speed bumps could cause to vehicles.
“They are way too aggressive,” Crothers said of the speed bumps. “You can soften that bump and still achieve the same success or result. I believe, long term, they are going to do some damage to vehicles.”
Crothers said he also feels the speed bumps cause people to drive faster in that area.
“Every time I walk up and down past those speed bumps, what I find is quite a few vehicles are speeding up. They’re roaring over those things,” Crothers said. “So, I actually think they’re going faster if you can imagine that.”
Kathleen Grum of Lake Geneva said she feels a better solution would be to periodically install portable electronic sings in that area which notify people at what speed they are traveling.
“It’s a really simple way to make people aware of their speed, and we don’t have to drive over a bump,” Grum said. “I think it’s more of a friendly way to say, ‘Hey, slow down. Look how fast you’re going.’”
In Nord’s memorandum, he indicates that town officials said they have installed portable speed detector signs and other types of signs, but they have either been stolen or vandalized.
Kopecky said after the first phase of the Stone Ridge subdivision was completed, a second access road near Interchange North was suppose to be installed, but that never occurred.
He said an additional access road would have reduced traffic issues in that area.
“One of the conditions we’ve always understood was after the first phase of the development went through, they would be considering the alternative access, which would be good from a number of standpoints,” Kopecky said. “One of which is safety, to have two exits out of the development.”
City aldermen said installing the additional access road near the subdivision is an item that could be discussed in the future.
The council members also unanimously approved a motion to discuss possibly annexing a stretch of property from Center Street to Oakhill Cemetery to Interchange North into the city during the Sept. 21 finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting.
An item on the meeting’s agenda states “Discussion/recommendation regarding possible annexation of various unincorporated areas within and around the City of Lake Geneva.”
Kopecky said he is not in favor of the city annexing that area of Center Street, because he does not feel that would address any traffic issues.
“That would not solve the problem,” Kopecky said. “That would only punish us by taking more property from the town. I don’t know if it will have any positive results at this point.”