City of Whitewater repeals mask mandate

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says its OK to go about normal activates without a mask for those who have been fully vaccinated. But masks are still recommended for those who are not vaccinated.
As of June 1, the City of Whitewater will begin conducting common council meetings in person along with a virtual option.
The City of Lake Geneva voted several times on enacting a face mask requirement, but the proposal never passed.
Even with the mandate in place many continue to wear face masks in the City of Lake Geneva, particularly in the downtown area.
10-plus photos from Lake Geneva looking back at the year of COVID from the shutdown to vaccinations
Cars line up heading into downtown Lake Geneva
Window panes separate voters from workers
Chief Big Foot statue with hospital mask during coronavirus crisis
Crowds back on Main Street in Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva city council meeting on video
Riley Workout
Protecting students
Black Lives Matter march Lake Geneva
Vanesa Valadez and Joanna Cisneros workers at La Fiesta restaurant
