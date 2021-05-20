City of Whitewater repeals mask mandate

The Whitewater Common Council has repealed the city's mask ordinance, which was set to remain in place through June 30.

People are no longer required to wear face masks within the city as of May 19.

Residents are encouraged to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the direction of local health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says its OK to go about normal activates without a mask for those who have been fully vaccinated. But masks are still recommended for those who are not vaccinated.

As of June 1, the City of Whitewater will begin conducting common council meetings in person along with a virtual option.

The City of Lake Geneva voted several times on enacting a face mask requirement, but the proposal never passed.

Even with the mandate in place many continue to wear face masks in the City of Lake Geneva, particularly in the downtown area.