City opens up more government meetings to in-person spectators

Lake Geneva aldermen continue to debate whether city government meetings should be reopened to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some aldermen also want to strip Mayor Charlene Klein of the authority to make such decisions under an emergency declaration set to expire later this month.

The city passed the emergency declaration in March — under then-Mayor Tom Hartz — and granted the mayor authority to act unilaterally on some issues during the public health crisis.

Among other things, the order closed City Hall to public gatherings and moved city government meetings to online broadcasts where the public could watch and participate.

Klein amended the order June 30 to ease restrictions on city meetings by allowing people to gather in City Hall for council and committee meetings.

The city council chambers is limited to 25 percent capacity, or about 23 people.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she is not in favor of reopening meetings in person because it requires extra cleaning to keep the building disinfected.

“I think it’s a much larger added expense for us from a cleaning standpoint,” Flower said. “I don’t see the reasoning for opening up City Hall.”