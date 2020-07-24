City opens up more government meetings to in-person spectators

Lake Geneva aldermen continue to debate whether city government meetings should be reopened to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some aldermen also want to strip Mayor Charlene Klein of the authority to make such decisions under an emergency declaration set to expire later this month.
The city passed the emergency declaration in March — under then-Mayor Tom Hartz — and granted the mayor authority to act unilaterally on some issues during the public health crisis.
Among other things, the order closed City Hall to public gatherings and moved city government meetings to online broadcasts where the public could watch and participate.
Klein amended the order June 30 to ease restrictions on city meetings by allowing people to gather in City Hall for council and committee meetings.
The city council chambers is limited to 25 percent capacity, or about 23 people.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she is not in favor of reopening meetings in person because it requires extra cleaning to keep the building disinfected.
“I think it’s a much larger added expense for us from a cleaning standpoint,” Flower said. “I don’t see the reasoning for opening up City Hall.”
The emergency proclamation is scheduled to expire July 27.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he feels people should be able to attend meetings in person, because not everyone has access to a computer or television to watch the meetings.
“City Hall has to be open to let people come and face their aldermen and mayor,” Hedlund said. “They have to have public input, and they have to have access.”
Flower said council members should have an opportunity to make changes to the proclamation — not just the mayor.
“I think these no longer need to be done by one parson making all the orders,” Flower said.
Klein said she had no objection with the council providing input to future proclamations.
“It’s fine with me,” she said.
