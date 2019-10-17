The long-awaited restoration of Lake Geneva's Riviera could be moving forward soon, with approval of the first $2 million in spending on the city's lakefront landmark.
The Lake Geneva City Council has scheduled a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday to consider awarding contracts for a new roof, new windows, and brick masonry repairs.
If aldermen give their approval, work on the Riviera could begin in February.
A city council committee is recommending financing the first $2 million in contracts by borrowing $1.5 million from an as-yet-unspecified source, and allocating another $500,000 from the city's lakefront fund, which is used for lakefront facility maintenance.
The city has not identified a funding source for the remainder of the Riviera restoration, which could continue for two years and could cost $5 million, according to early projections.
Members of the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee voted Oct. 15 to recommend approval of the first three contracts: $488,855 to Renaissance Roofing Inc. of Belvidere, Illinois; $470,040 to Ackman Glass & Mirror of Williams Bay; and $309,701 to Masonry Restoration Inc. of Milwaukee.
The committee recommendation also includes another $883,890 distributed among all three contractors for what was described as scaffolding, materials and supervision.
Aldermen reviewed an appeal from a lower-cost roofer, Connoisseur Slate and Tile of Palmyra, but opted instead to recommend Renaissance Roofing.