City sets special meeting Dec. 12 for picking Hillmoor path

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission have scheduled a special meeting to try again at moving forward with plans for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
The special meeting is scheduled 6 p.m., Dec. 12 at City Hall to consider new options presented by a professional planning firm for the old golf course site at 333 E. Main St.
The plan commission met Nov. 26 for the same reason, but the meeting was abruptly adjourned after a city attorney cautioned that there might be a violation of the state’s open records law.
City Attorney Dan Draper said the city is required to send notification of meetings to local news media at least 24 hours in advance.
Draper said he was unsure whether that requirement had been fulfilled.
Some audience members questioned opposed to new development on the Hillmoor site urged plan commission members not to move forward, some questioning whether adequate public notice had been given for the meeting.
If the city adopts a plan for the former golf course, it could be incorporated into the city’s comprehensive plan, which the city council is set to vote on Feb. 24.
The city hired planners at Vandewalle & Associates to develop options to guide discussions with landowner White River Holdings LLC, which has tried redeveloping the property before.
The three options that Vandewalle & Associates presented include residential development, a mix of residential and commercial uses, and a status-quo option that would allow White River to pursue other applications of the recreation land use left since the golf course closed.
The golf course closed more than 10 years ago, and the site has stood dormant, deteriorating into an what some in the community regard as an eyesore.
Others opposed to development want the privately owned property to remain as green space.
The city conducted an open house Dec. 5 at Badger High School, where spectators could review maps and ask questions about the newest Vandewalle scenarios.
About 50 people attended the open house.
Mayor Tom Hartz said he was pleased with the number of people who turned out to ask questions and offer feedback.
“We’ve had too much monologue and not enough dialogue,” Hartz said. “This forum was a dialogue, and I think it was really helpful.”