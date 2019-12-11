City sets special meeting Dec. 12 for picking Hillmoor path

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission have scheduled a special meeting to try again at moving forward with plans for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

The special meeting is scheduled 6 p.m., Dec. 12 at City Hall to consider new options presented by a professional planning firm for the old golf course site at 333 E. Main St.

The plan commission met Nov. 26 for the same reason, but the meeting was abruptly adjourned after a city attorney cautioned that there might be a violation of the state’s open records law.

City Attorney Dan Draper said the city is required to send notification of meetings to local news media at least 24 hours in advance.

Draper said he was unsure whether that requirement had been fulfilled.

Some audience members questioned opposed to new development on the Hillmoor site urged plan commission members not to move forward, some questioning whether adequate public notice had been given for the meeting.