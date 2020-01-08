City to meet with downtown merchants Friday on parking rate increase

A parking rate increase in downtown Lake Geneva is on hold until a special meeting Friday between city officials and downtown merchants.
The downtown Business Improvement District has scheduled the meeting 10 a.m. Friday at the Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva hotel, 300 Wrigley Drive.
About 70 business representatives have signed a petition opposing the city's plan to boost fees from $2 an hour to $3 an hour for prime downtown parking spaces. The increase would generate about $400,000 a year for the city.
Critics say the parking increase would hurt business by driving away shoppers and visitors.
The Lake Geneva City Council approved the rate increase as part of the city's 2020 budget, but a separate action to implement the rate hike has stalled in the face of public opposition.
Members of the city council's finance committee on Tuesday voted 4-1 to recommend rejection of the fee increase. Committee members, however, then decided to postpone final action until after meeting with downtown store owners.
"I think if everyone is better educated, we would all be better," Alderman Doug Skates said.
After Friday's special gathering at Harbor Shores, the finance committee is scheduled Jan. 21 to issue its recommendation on the parking rate hike to the full city council.