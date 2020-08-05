You are the owner of this article.
City trying to move forward with Riviera work
Riviera

Lake Geneva has approved about $2 million worth of restoration work on the Riviera, but much work remains on the historic lakefront landmark.

 File photo, Regional News

Renovations on the first floor of Lake Geneva’s historic Riviera could include relocating restrooms and adding more commercial space.

Members of the city’s Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee are recommending a plan to move the public restrooms near the entrance of the building and converting the current restrooms into commercial area.

The lakefront tourism landmark now includes a cluster of novelty vendors on the first floor, with a ballroom upstairs for wedding receptions and other large event.

The first-floor plan endorsed Aug. 3 by the ad hoc group next goes before the Lake Geneva City Council for consideration.

The city has hired an architect-construction manager to oversee a repair and renovation effort at the Riviera to upgrade the city-owned tourism center.

Exterior work already completed during the past year at a cost of about $2 million has included roof replacement, upper-level windows and concrete tuckpointing repairs.

Consultants have outlined a project costing about $5 million.

Public speculation about the Riviera’s first floor has centered on whether the city would retain the novelty vendors or try to replace them with a new restaurant or other new direction.

The ad hoc group has not discussed removing the existing vendors known for their ice cream, popcorn, trinkets and souvenirs.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she is in favor of moving the restrooms and possibly making the restrooms accessible to the public during the winter.

Klein also proposed expanding the hallway where an elevator is located to make the elevator easier to use.

Fred Gahl, another committee member, said he wants to consider mechanical upgrades needed in the building when deciding on renovations to the first floor.

“One of the things we don’t want to do is shoot ourselves in the foot and say, ‘This looks really cute, and this is a great layout,’ and then when we come to do the functional mechanical parts, we paint ourselves in a corner,” Gahl said.

The ad hoc group created this summer by the city council also discussed replacing a ceiling and renovating restrooms on the second floor of the Riviera.

Klein said she would like to have more renovations completed by next spring, to make the second-floor ballroom available for weddings and other activities.

Dave Luterbach, a representatives of architect-construction manager MSI General Corp., said the goal would be to start more construction work around Jan. 1.

“The sooner we could get access to the first-floor remodeling, the better chance we have of completing everything by March and April 2021,” he said.

If the city council approves a plan, Luterbach said he hopes MSI General soon can begin soliciting contractor bids. The company last year began receiving bids in mid-September.

“We’re a little bit behind the eight ball, or a lot behind the eight ball,” he said. “We will keep pushing forward as humanly as possible.”

+15 Photos: Crews get started on historic lakefront Riviera restoration project

