City trying to move forward with Riviera work

Mayor Charlene Klein said she is in favor of moving the restrooms and possibly making the restrooms accessible to the public during the winter.

Klein also proposed expanding the hallway where an elevator is located to make the elevator easier to use.

Fred Gahl, another committee member, said he wants to consider mechanical upgrades needed in the building when deciding on renovations to the first floor.

“One of the things we don’t want to do is shoot ourselves in the foot and say, ‘This looks really cute, and this is a great layout,’ and then when we come to do the functional mechanical parts, we paint ourselves in a corner,” Gahl said.

The ad hoc group created this summer by the city council also discussed replacing a ceiling and renovating restrooms on the second floor of the Riviera.

Klein said she would like to have more renovations completed by next spring, to make the second-floor ballroom available for weddings and other activities.

Dave Luterbach, a representatives of architect-construction manager MSI General Corp., said the goal would be to start more construction work around Jan. 1.