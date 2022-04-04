Clubhouse approved for Symphony Bay subdivision

Residents in the Symphony Bay subdivision may have another place to visit to go for a swim, meet with friends, study in a library or workout in a fitness center within the next year.
Representatives from Fairwyn Ltd., developers of the Symphony Bay subdivision, plan to construct a two-story, 10,000 square-foot clubhouse at 301 Harmony Drive in the subdivision, which is located near the corner of Townline Road and North Edwards Boulevard in Lake Geneva.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a precise implementation plan for the clubhouse, March 28. The plan commission unanimously recommended the plan, March 21.
Richard Zirk, representative for Fairwyn Ltd., highlighted some of the features of the clubhouse during the plan commission meeting.
Zirk said the clubhouse will be similar in design to a clubhouse that already has been constructed in the subdivision near South Lake Shore Drive, south of The Boat House Bar & Grill.
People are also reading…
However, he said the new clubhouse will be about four times the size of the current clubhouse facility.
"That is the same design, same style, same materials," Zirk said. "This is designed to have the same look and appearance."
The clubhouse is set to feature a lounge area and a club room with a prep kitchen that can be used for large parties.
"If folks want to have a wedding anniversary or birthday party there, they can prep their food," Zirk said of the club room. "There is no cooking onsite. We don't provide for that type of food prep. It's simply reheating. There will be microwaves and those type of things."
The facility is set to include an indoor fitness center, locker rooms, dance studio, storage areas, office space, art room and a library, which also can be used as a multi-purpose room.
"We have a lot of crafters in our area. We have card clubs. A card club might be using the library on a Thursday afternoon. It's designed for multi-purpose," Zirk said. "There's a lot of different clubs and things that happen. We want to make this space as flexible as we can."
The clubhouse also is set to include a mail room where residents can pick up and drop off their mail or packages.
"This is a way to help make life for our residents a whole lot easier, to be able to go inside, pick up their mail, and talk to their friends and make this a gather point for people to just be able to socialize more easily," Zirk said.
The outside area of the clubhouse is set to feature pickleball courts, bocce ball courts and swimming pool.
A bicycle/pedestrian trail will be located east of the clubhouse, which will connect to other trails in the area.
"Those paths interconnect with pathways that the community has going through Veterans Park and pathways that get you to the high school, through our estate park and winding up at the Buttons Bay facility without having to drive if you didn't want to," Zirk said.
Jackie Mich, senior associate planner for Vandewalle & Associates, Inc. of Madison, city planning firm for Lake Geneva, said she is pleased with the design of the clubhouse.
"All in all, it looks great," Mich said. "I think it will be a great amenity for the residents."
Construction of the clubhouse is scheduled to begin this summer and be completed in spring 2023.
"We start this summer and finish up in the spring," Zirk said.
The Symphony Bay subdivision, which was approved by the Lake Geneva City Council in 2017, is being constructed in several phases. Once the subdivision is completed, it is set to feature about 427 residential units.
Lake Geneva home listings for people who need a lot of living space
5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,450,000
New Construction Home with golf course views and lake rights. 3 levels of living space with optional elevator. Fantastic entertaining space with plenty of room to spread out in the Great Room, Island Kitchen, Dining room, Screen Room & Deck. 4 bedrooms and bunk room to accommodate the whole crew. Finished rec room in the English lower level. This home has eastern views over the finishing holes of the Country Club Estates 9 hole course. Lake rights with parking, beach and lakefront park. Come experience the West End Life Style ''Funtana'' offers. Renderings are enhanced Virtual Drawings. Interior Photography are inspiration photos from Builders Catalog and may not be the actual selections or color scheme.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $790,000
Modern mid-century ranch style home nestled down a quiet dead-end road on 3.5 acres among majestic oak, walnut, cherry and shagbark hickory trees. The private circular driveway leads you up to the flagstone walkway and front porch where you will enter this home into a statement-making foyer. The modernly updated gourmet kitchen will be a pleasure to prepare meals and entertain family and friends. It boasts details such as glass front cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including a Blue Star oven with gourmet cooktop and double oven, and recessed lighting to brighten the room. The mosaic tile backsplash perfectly accents the quartz countertops. You'll have the choice between sitting down for a quick meal at the enormous center island accented by pendant lights or gathering at the kitchen table with the LED lit custom-made wine rack as the focal point. The modern design of the kitchen is perfectly offset by the gorgeous stone wood-burning fireplace that gives the area a cozy feel. Sliders from the eating area take you out to the bright and breezy, fully enclosed sunroom overlooking the inground pool. On the other side of the fireplace, relax in the elegant great room with an equally beautiful floor to ceiling stone fireplace, beamed vaulted ceilings, and hardwood floors that flow throughout the home. Just steps away you will find the cozy living room with floor to ceiling picture windows and wood-burning stove to heat the space on those cold winter nights. Walls of picture windows and multiple sliding doors give you access to the spacious backyard and allow in lots of beautiful sunlight. Welcome to the luxurious master suite! Enter the walk-through closet appointed with three separate closets, each with sliding glass doors plus a walnut built-in dresser with vanity top, original to the home. In the bedroom are two more additional closets providing plenty of storage space for two. Indulge yourself in the spa-inspired palatial bathroom! It will take your breath away with its dual sinks and Italian mosaic tile backsplash, deep soaking tub and European style shower complete with rainfall, full body spray shower and heated floors. Just down the hall is a second bedroom with great backyard views. In the second wing of the home you will find a private bedroom with dual closets and private deck that is perfect for enjoying a peaceful morning cup of coffee. An updated full bath is conveniently located directly across the hallway. The fourth bedroom features a convenient en suite full bath. The bonus room can be made to fit your lifestyle needs and is great for a playroom, home gym, hobby room or personal studio. From the bonus room you have access to the backyard, utility/ storage room, the four-car heated garage and an upstairs apartment. The accommodating one-bedroom apartment has its own kitchen, bath, living room, storage closets and private entrance from the side of the home. This would be perfect for an au pair or long-term guests. The fenced backyard gives plenty of room to play in the natural, wooded surroundings. Spend your summers lounging in the exquisite, heated inground pool with its cascading waterfall. Dine alfresco or gather with family and friends beneath the stars on the expansive brick paver patio. Live the life of luxury, tucked away among the trees, yet only minutes away from shopping, commuter train and the Woodstock square and all it has to offer! Enjoy that increasingly rare quality of life that this home and the Woodstock community can offer you!
6 Bedroom Home in Bull Valley - $1,500,000
Ready to be the next owner of this superior quality, custom built, retreat - compound on 11.75 acres of woods in Beautiful Bull Valley (McHenry County)? Come up the winding drive and wait for it... at first sight this beauty will take your breath away... All brick, a widows watch, bluestone walk, porch, and all those windows! You can't wait to see inside! Come on in... this home offers it all! Enter a well designed and appointed custom quality home with features to please everyone. Main floor offers old world library, office, formal living and dining, chef's kitchen with Viking cook center, soaring gathering room, sun room and multiple access points to maintenance free deck overlooking beautiful Bull Valley. Upper level boasts a luxurious Master suite with sitting area plus four additional bedrooms with private baths. Lower Walkout level is fully finished recreation and entertainment area, complete with an amazing screened in dining or sitting area, to extend your indoor and outdoor use and enjoyment of nature, pool and whirlpool. It also offers a sixth bedroom and full bath. This entire compound is nestled in the giant woods of Bull Valley overlooking acres of birds and wildlife. Live, Work and Play minutes from Crystal Lake, Woodstock and McHenry. the possibilities are endless. This is something you have to see to believe.
6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $20,750,000
Villa Hortensia is the first legacy estate of this caliber to come to market in more than two decades. Finished in 1906, famed architect Howard Van Doren Shaw collaborated with legendary landscape architect Jens Jensen to ensure the Edwin Swift's new lake home would settle confidently and quietly into this massive wooded site. Distinctly mediterranean in style, the striking Spanish tile roof set against a stucco exterior marked a timeless and significant landmark on Snake Road. The 20 acre site has a staggering 502' of level lakefront, with 2 piers and privacy from the shore path. The thrill of winding down Snake Road to the understated yet impressive entry of Villa Hortensia is as memorable as any approach on this lake. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to secure a legacy estate.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $595,000
Enjoy the convenience of living close to downtown Lake Geneva with the benefit of plenty of living space. Relax on the spacious front patio or move to the three season room when the weather gets colder. 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms make this house perfect for large families. Other features include two fireplaces, an ensuite master bathroom with a separate tub, and multiple extra rooms that can be used for whatever purpose the buyer sees fit. The home sits on a 1.68 acre lot featuring fruit trees and lots of open space. Additionally, the property includes a duplex.
5 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $1,145,000
Best lakefront property on Wonder Lake with one acre, 331 feet of shoreline and a 2 mile view down the lake. The TP Mathews estate includes an indoor pool and lake views from every window in every room. With 8 children he had installed commercial kitchen equipment and a soda fountain. The large open 828 SQFT kitchen and family room has full length windows with breath taking views down the lake in addition to overlooking the pool room. The master bedroom suite also has the same views. The additional four bedrooms are large and share Jack and Jill bathrooms. The laundry/pantry is next to the kitchen and there is a separate living room/library. The 2,000 SQ FT pool room has a vaulted ceiling, 40' x 20' concrete pool that ranges from 3' to 10' deep and two dressing rooms with showers. There are both sunrise and sunset views and boat launch/dock area. There is 5,850 Sq Ft on main level and 3,350 Sq Ft in lower level which includes a 2nd family room/office, recreation room the size of a bowling alley, many storage closets, furnace/pool equipment room, bomb shelter and an oversized 2.5 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $525,000
Incredible Waterfront Home at the tip of the Chain & Pistakee Lake. Bright & Open Floor Plan. Luxury Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances & Glass Tile Backsplash. HUGE Family Room w/Fireplace. Incredible Master W/Luxury Bath - 2 Marble Sinks, Whirlpool Tub, Glass Enclosed Shower - 2 Walk In Closets. Two Large Bedrooms with Walk-In Closets. 3rd Floor Loft and Bedroom. Oversized Garage. Large 2-Tier Deck. Fenced In-yard with Firepit. Johnsburg Schools. Walk to Park, Schools, Shopping and Town. Golf Cart Community. Not in Flood Plain! High & Dry.
5 Bedroom Home in Bull Valley - $1,450,000
STUNNING ESTATE HOME SITUATED ON SECLUDED HILLTOP WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF BULL VALLEY. NEARLY 10 ACRES OF GORGEOUS LANDSCAPED PROPERTY WITH GATED ENTRY TO YOUR EXCLUSIVE HIDEAWAY TUCKED INTO THE PERFECT BULL VALLEY LOCATION. DESIGNED BY LEGENDARY CERNY AND ASSOCIATES, THIS FANTASTIC HOME OFFERS SPECTACULAR VIEWS FROM EVERY ANGLE, GORGEOUS EXPOSED BRICK, HAND HEWN BEAMS, RICH STONE AND WOOD FLOORING, COFFERED CEILINGS, COMMERCIAL GRADE APPLIANCES, AND OTHER EXTRAVAGANT DETAILS. THREE LEVELS OF LIVING WITH THE FINEST FINISHES PROVIDES FUN AND RELAXATION FOR RESIDENTS AND GUESTS ALIKE. OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING SPACE INCLUDES RESORT-LIKE IN-GROUND POOL AREA WITH TIERED PATIOS AND BEAUTIFUL STONE TERRACED LANDSCAPING, A HUGE PERGOLA WITH CEILING FANS, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE AND GRILL SPACE, IN ADDITION TO YOUR OWN TENNIS COURT. EASY ACCESS TO WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL OFFERS A GAME ROOM, FITNESS AREA, PIZZA CAFE/WET BAR, 2ND KITCHEN, AND GUEST SUITES, MAKING THIS THE PERFECT SETTING FOR ENTERTAINING. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE OFFERS TRAY CEILING WITH CHANDELIER, SITTING AREA BY BAY WINDOW, AND SPA-LIKE EN SUITE BATH FEATURING SOAKING WHIRLPOOL, SEAMLESS GLASS SHOWER, DUAL VANITIES, AND A HUGE LINEN CLOSET. THE GROUNDS INCLUDE PRIVATE WOODED PROPERTY WITH CLEARED SPACE FOR A POSSIBLE BARN. HORSES ARE WELCOME AND THE BULL VALLEY RIDING TRAILS ARE ADJACENT TO THE PROPERTY. WHETHER THIS FABULOUS HOME IS DESTINED TO BE A WEEKEND RETREAT OR YOUR FULL-TIME RESIDENCE, YOU DESERVE TO SPOIL YOURSELF A LITTLE HERE! TAKE A LOOK - YOU WON'T REGRET IT.
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $675,000
Spectacular views and location. First floor master bedroom suite with steam shower. 2nd bedroom has private bath, 3rd &4th bedrooms have Jack & Jill bath. Walkout basement has 5th bedroom, huge rec room, full bath and massive storage. 9ft ceilings 1st floor. 4 car heated garage. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Pool liner and cover 2018. 2nd storage area in basement is 31x12. There is a whole house surge protector and a reverse osmosis water filter.