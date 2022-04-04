Clubhouse approved for Symphony Bay subdivision

Residents in the Symphony Bay subdivision may have another place to visit to go for a swim, meet with friends, study in a library or workout in a fitness center within the next year.

Representatives from Fairwyn Ltd., developers of the Symphony Bay subdivision, plan to construct a two-story, 10,000 square-foot clubhouse at 301 Harmony Drive in the subdivision, which is located near the corner of Townline Road and North Edwards Boulevard in Lake Geneva.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a precise implementation plan for the clubhouse, March 28. The plan commission unanimously recommended the plan, March 21.

Richard Zirk, representative for Fairwyn Ltd., highlighted some of the features of the clubhouse during the plan commission meeting.

Zirk said the clubhouse will be similar in design to a clubhouse that already has been constructed in the subdivision near South Lake Shore Drive, south of The Boat House Bar & Grill.

However, he said the new clubhouse will be about four times the size of the current clubhouse facility.

"That is the same design, same style, same materials," Zirk said. "This is designed to have the same look and appearance."

The clubhouse is set to feature a lounge area and a club room with a prep kitchen that can be used for large parties.

"If folks want to have a wedding anniversary or birthday party there, they can prep their food," Zirk said of the club room. "There is no cooking onsite. We don't provide for that type of food prep. It's simply reheating. There will be microwaves and those type of things."

The facility is set to include an indoor fitness center, locker rooms, dance studio, storage areas, office space, art room and a library, which also can be used as a multi-purpose room.

"We have a lot of crafters in our area. We have card clubs. A card club might be using the library on a Thursday afternoon. It's designed for multi-purpose," Zirk said. "There's a lot of different clubs and things that happen. We want to make this space as flexible as we can."

The clubhouse also is set to include a mail room where residents can pick up and drop off their mail or packages.

"This is a way to help make life for our residents a whole lot easier, to be able to go inside, pick up their mail, and talk to their friends and make this a gather point for people to just be able to socialize more easily," Zirk said.

The outside area of the clubhouse is set to feature pickleball courts, bocce ball courts and swimming pool.

A bicycle/pedestrian trail will be located east of the clubhouse, which will connect to other trails in the area.

"Those paths interconnect with pathways that the community has going through Veterans Park and pathways that get you to the high school, through our estate park and winding up at the Buttons Bay facility without having to drive if you didn't want to," Zirk said.

Jackie Mich, senior associate planner for Vandewalle & Associates, Inc. of Madison, city planning firm for Lake Geneva, said she is pleased with the design of the clubhouse.

"All in all, it looks great," Mich said. "I think it will be a great amenity for the residents."

Construction of the clubhouse is scheduled to begin this summer and be completed in spring 2023.

"We start this summer and finish up in the spring," Zirk said.

The Symphony Bay subdivision, which was approved by the Lake Geneva City Council in 2017, is being constructed in several phases. Once the subdivision is completed, it is set to feature about 427 residential units.

