Cold beer hits the spot as Lake Geneva's downtown brewery opens

The beer is flowing in downtown Lake Geneva.
Topsy Turvy Brewing Co. has opened for business after more than a year of planning and renovation to transform a former church into a new microbrewery at 727 Geneva St.
The brewery officially opened its doors July 1 and began serving cold beer just in time for a hot Fourth of July holiday weekend.
As temperatures soared into the 90s, Topsy Turvy customers were delighted to sample downtown Lake Geneva’s own unique brews.
Jill Rasmussen of the town of Linn, stopped for a cold drink with her husband, Dave Rasmussen, and a friend, Eli Hinton.
“We’re all quite happy with our beers,” Rasmussen said.
Lake Geneva’s newest microbrewery operates in the former First Baptist Church, which most recently was home to a bookstore and other small retail shops.
Daniel Schuld, owner of Topsy Turvy Brewry, said he was excited to open the business after a year that has seen the project slowed and delayed.
Schuld said delays were caused by the slow process of obtaining state permits to complete plumbing, electrical and remodeling work to the former church building.
“I hoped to get this open last fall, but I’m excited to get this open,” Schuld said.
The company’s beers, given names with Lake Geneva connections, include Lake Path Golden Ale and Stellar Nova Hazy IPA — the latter being a tribute to Yerkes Observatory.
Although the brewery is not fully operational yet, Topsy Turvy is serving eight beers on tap and canned beers and hard seltzers. The beers are being produced offsite, but the brewery is expected to begin production in about a month in the lower level of the building.
A large outdoor brick patio has been completed, and customers can either sit and enjoy a cold one or purchase beer to go. Remodeling of the former church’s interior is still underway, eventually to include a tap room and other amenities.
Customers who visited the brewery during its first days of operation gave the operation rave reviews, saying they had been anxious to see the downtown beer-making business get started.
Deb Otlewis of Lake Geneva, who hit the brewery with friends Steve Blohm and Mary Blohm, also of Lake Geneva, said she was happy to be sampling Topsy-Turvy’s cold beverages.
“This is a long time coming,” Otlewis said. “We’ve been waiting for this to open.”
Another customer, Tim Freund of Lisle, Illinois, who also owns a home in Lake Geneva, said having a brewery downtown is “long overdue.”
“It’s another place where you can go outside and meet and drink with friends,” Freund said.
The brewery’s outdoor patio drew a steady stream of thirsty patrons during the Fourth of July weekend.
Schuld said he was happy with the initial public response, and he plans to keep the outdoor patio open through most of the summer.
“So far, I’m very happy with it,” he said. “It’s what we expected.”
Eventually, the brewery is expected to offer indoor seating in the tap room, as well as live music outside.
Schuld said he is considering the first few weeks as a soft opening to determine which aspects of the business are working and which aspects need to be improved.
“We’re not making it real public, because we’re doing some tweaking,” he said. “We’ll probably be opened and closed sometimes for tweaking.”
Schuld said he plans to introduce craft sodas, food from local restaurants, and family-related activities at the brewery.
“Things will change as we progress,” he said.
Although it can accommodate much more, the outdoor patio for now will seat about 40 people, using social distancing to keep the crowd small during the coronavirus pandemic.
General manager Tina O’Malley said employees also are wearing face masks, and hand sanitizer is available for customers.
“We’re trying to keep everyone as safe as possible,” O’Malley said.
The brewery will be open from about noon to 7 p.m. most days throughout the week.
The business initially will employ about 10 people, but more staff will be added throughout the summer.
“The staff is going to grow as the brewery grows,” Schuld said. “There’s a lot of things we need to do, so it’s going to be a work in progress.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.