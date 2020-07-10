Cold beer hits the spot as Lake Geneva's downtown brewery opens

“It’s another place where you can go outside and meet and drink with friends,” Freund said.

The brewery’s outdoor patio drew a steady stream of thirsty patrons during the Fourth of July weekend.

Schuld said he was happy with the initial public response, and he plans to keep the outdoor patio open through most of the summer.

“So far, I’m very happy with it,” he said. “It’s what we expected.”

Eventually, the brewery is expected to offer indoor seating in the tap room, as well as live music outside.

Schuld said he is considering the first few weeks as a soft opening to determine which aspects of the business are working and which aspects need to be improved.

“We’re not making it real public, because we’re doing some tweaking,” he said. “We’ll probably be opened and closed sometimes for tweaking.”

Schuld said he plans to introduce craft sodas, food from local restaurants, and family-related activities at the brewery.

“Things will change as we progress,” he said.