College campus remembers longtime leader Richard Hamlin

In addition to his wife, Hamlin is survived by two children, Robert and Betsy, and two grandchildren.

The Iowa native graduated from high school in Aurora, Missouri, in 1943 before serving in the U.S. Navy as a psychiatric technician for three years. He then completed his undergraduate studies in group work education at George Williams College in 1949 before earning a master’s degree in psychology from the University of Omaha and a Ph.D in educational psychology from the University of Nebraska.

Before becoming president of the college, Hamlin was deeply involved in the YMCA, starting off as director of a Nebraska YMCA before working his way up to associate director of research for the National Council of YMCAs.

With still more room to grow within the YMCA organization, Hamlin decided to return to his alma mater in Williams Bay and assume the presidency of the college in 1961.

The 137-acre campus overlooking Geneva Lake has its origins in the 1800s as a training ground for workers at YMCA facilities. The training center was moved to Chicago in the 1890s, and the Williams Bay property became a retreat for YMCA staffers.