College campus remembers longtime leader Richard Hamlin

WILLIAMS BAY — Richard Hamlin, president of George Williams College from 1961 to 1983, is being remembered for a lifetime spent dedicated to education and youth development.
Hamlin died April 18 at age 94 in his Naples, Florida, home where he would spend winters with his wife, Joan, before returning to their summer residence at the edge of the college campus that he still called home.
Others on campus took to calling his summer home the “Hamlin Hideaway.”
Rebecca Sherrick, president of Aurora University, which owns the Williams Bay college, said during Hamlin’s career as president, he developed one of the best faculties in the Midwest and he ushered the school through one of its greatest eras.
“He really brought George Williams into prominence in so many ways,” Sherrick said. “Dick was able to bridge the gap between human services and academics.”
Sherrick said Hamlin had exceptional fundraising abilities, and she also admired his ability to collaborate with other groups for the betterment of Williams Bay’s small lakefront college.
“He was one of the finest people I’ve ever met,” she said.
In addition to the many lives Hamlin touched during his 22 years as president, his mark on the college continues through the campus’ Hamlin Welcoming Hall, which was dedicated to him and his wife in 2009, when they celebrated 60 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, Hamlin is survived by two children, Robert and Betsy, and two grandchildren.
The Iowa native graduated from high school in Aurora, Missouri, in 1943 before serving in the U.S. Navy as a psychiatric technician for three years. He then completed his undergraduate studies in group work education at George Williams College in 1949 before earning a master’s degree in psychology from the University of Omaha and a Ph.D in educational psychology from the University of Nebraska.
Before becoming president of the college, Hamlin was deeply involved in the YMCA, starting off as director of a Nebraska YMCA before working his way up to associate director of research for the National Council of YMCAs.
With still more room to grow within the YMCA organization, Hamlin decided to return to his alma mater in Williams Bay and assume the presidency of the college in 1961.
The 137-acre campus overlooking Geneva Lake has its origins in the 1800s as a training ground for workers at YMCA facilities. The training center was moved to Chicago in the 1890s, and the Williams Bay property became a retreat for YMCA staffers.
Later renamed George Williams College for the father of the YMCA — no relation to the founders of Williams Bay — it ceased operations temporarily in the mid-1980s. Aurora University then reactivated the college in the 1990s as an affiliate of the educational institution outside of Chicago.
Bill Duncan, Williams Bay village president and a former vice president of George Williams College, said Hamlin hired him as the college’s outdoor education director in 1970. Duncan remembers his former colleague as a bright and kind individual.
Duncan said one of his favorite memories with Hamlin was an Easter holiday celebration hosted in the upstairs loft of a barn used for an environmental education program. Hamlin and his family attended the meal in what Duncan said was a special and joyous holiday.
“It was an awesome celebration of fun,” he said.
Duncan said in addition to summer memories of boating and chatting, he also remembers the influence Hamlin had in expanding George Williams to include a new suburban Chicago campus during a growth period for the school.
The George Williams College Office of Alumni Relations announced Hamlin’s death with a social media post that has generated many comments from former college employees and students, reflecting on Hamlin’s importance to the college and the learning experiences that it offered.
David Harvey, who graduated in 1972 with a master’s degree in camping and outdoor education, said he spoke with Hamlin often as an undergraduate working at the college newspaper and involved in other activities. As a graduate student, Harvey became closer to the president and his family.
“That’s one of his really fine traits — he was accessible,” Harvey said. “He wasn’t snooty; he didn’t disregard people.”
During protests on campus surrounding the Vietnam War, Harvey said, he remembers Hamlin would always listen and pay respect to both sides of the debate.
Harvey said he appreciated how the college president would often meet with students to get their input on decisions made in the college, and to gather feedback from students on how their experiences could be enriched.
“He was just a supportive person,” Harvey said. “If you had a good idea that was going to improve the college, improve your experiences, then he would generally go for it.”
