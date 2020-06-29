College cancels Music by the Lake summer concert series for 2020

WILLIAMS BAY — The Music By The Lake summer concert season at George Williams College has been cancelled for 2020 in what would have been the event’s 20th season.

Rebecca Sherrick, president of Aurora University, which owns George Williams College, said that while the summer music series is enjoyed by many people, the safety of its attendees is valued above all else during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t ever want to undercut the health and welfare of the lake community,” Sherrick said in a statement announcing cancellation of the lakefront concert series.

In her announcement, Sherrick said after seeing newscasts of dense crowds at the Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva over the Memorial Day weekend, she knew the university had made the right decision to cancel its concerts.

The Williams Bay college had been eagerly anticipating the 2020 concert season as the 20-year anniversary for the event.

Jim D’Alessandro of the Williams Bay Business Association said the loss of the George Williams College concert series is cause for concern among local businesses.

Many local concerts and festivals traditionally draw big crowds to the area in July and August, D’Alessandro said.