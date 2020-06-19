College cancels Music by the Lake summer concert series

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

WILLIAMS BAY – The Music by the Lake summer concert season at George Williams College has been cancelled for 2020 in what would have been the event's 20th season.

Rebecca Sherrick, president of Aurora University, which owns George Williams College, said that while the summer music series is enjoyed by many people, the safety of its attendees is valued above all else during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t ever want to undercut the health and welfare of the lake community," Sherrick said in a statement announcing cancellation of the lakefront concert series.

In her announcement, Sherrick said after seeing newscasts of dense crowds at the Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva over the Memorial Day weekend, she knew the university had made the right decision to cancel its concerts.

The Williams Bay college had been eagerly anticipating the 2020 concert season as the 20-year anniversary for the event.

Officials said most performers who were scheduled for this summer have agreed to join the Music by the Lake lineup next summer in 2021.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.