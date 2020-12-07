Column: A look back at the 1918 plague in Lake Geneva - Part 1

I began my quest for the story of the impact in Lake Geneva of the great Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 by reading Gina Kolata’s excellent book, Flu: The Story of the Great Influenza Epidemic of 1918 and the Search for the Virus That Caused It. Gina Kolata is a science reporter for The New York Times. I read her book in order to place the story of the Spanish Flu in Lake Geneva in a broader context. I then read issues of the Lake Geneva Herald between March and December 1918.

The great Spanish Flu epidemic began in March 1918 and ended in April 1920. Its origin is unknown. It was called the Spanish Flu because of its impact in Spain where the Spanish king, Alfonso XIII, got very sick with the Flu. Spain was not the country most heavily hit by the Spanish Flu; the Spanish Flu in the United States was much worse. It was first observed in Kansas and New York City in March 1918. Estimates of how many people were killed by the Spanish Flu throughout the world range very widely from 17 million to 50 million. Some estimates are as high as 100 million. The Spanish Flu infected 500 million people globally. Expected to have its greatest impact upon the very old and the very young, the Spanish Flu’s greatest toll was actually on young adults between 20 and 40. Because the United States and many other countries were involved in World War I when the Spanish Flu broke out in March 1918, news of it was especially suppressed in newspapers in the United States and Europe.