Column: As its razed, a little history about the former Habecker-Derrick funeral home and more

Thomas Derrick Jr.’s son Daniel Derrick, graduated from Badger High School in 1961, a year after I had graduated from Badger. During the mid-1950s Dan and I had been tent mates for two weeks during the summer at the Camp Offield Boy Scouts camp which was located on the south shore of Geneva Lake very close to the Northwestern Military and Naval Academy.

Perhaps as well known and respected as a community and civic leader in Lake Geneva during the early 1950s as Thomas Derrick, Sr., was Claude Foster. Claude Foster was born in Richmond, Illinois on August 22, 1879 as the son of Fred and Florence Foster.

He was brought to Lake Geneva by his parents in 1882 at the age of 3. His father Fred Foster was a veteran of the Civil War who had served in the 95th Illinois Infantry regiment, which he had joined at the age of 18. During the war he fought in many fierce battles. Fred Foster was a carpenter by trade. He passed away on September 14, 1933. He had been one of the three last Civil War veterans living in Lake Geneva.

Claude Foster’s first job in Lake Geneva was working for the local newspaper, The Lake Geneva Herald. He eventually opened his own printing firm, the Lake View Press, which was initially located on the second floor of a store on the south side of the 700 block of Main Street.