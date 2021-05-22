Column: Before its razed, a little history about the former Habecker-Derrick funeral home and more

As I was growing up in Lake Geneva during the early 1950s, two of the most well-known and respected residents of the city were Thomas Derrick, Sr., and Claude Foster.
Thomas Derrick, Sr., was the co-owner with Clark Habecker of the Habecker-Derrick Funeral Home on the west side of the 200 block of Center Street, which is today located on the east side of Edwards Boulevard and is run by Thomas Derrick, Sr.’s grandson, Dan Derrick, Dan’s wife Sandy Derrick, and Dan’s son Ryan Derrick. The Habecker-Derrick funeral home building on Center Street is about to be torn down and replaced by small stores and condos.
Thomas Derrick, Sr. had been born in Unityville, Pennsylvania on June 15, 1885 as the son of Jacob and Hannah Phillips Derrick. He moved to Lake Geneva in 1901 where he married Margaret McGhye on July 11, 1913. In 1909 Thomas Derrick Sr. purchased a funeral home and furniture store on the south side of the 700 block of Main Street. In 1924 Clark Habecker sold Derrick a third interest in his funeral home on Center Street. In 1955 Derrick purchased a larger share of the funeral home and he and Habecker became 50-50 partners. Six years earlier in 1949 Derrick had sold his furniture store on Main Street.
As a teenager during the early 1950s, I delivered the Beloit Daily News in Lake Geneva using my bike to make the rounds of my paper route. I delivered 76 papers six day a week. One of my best customers was Thomas Derrick, Sr., I will never forget that when I made my fee collections for the Beloit Daily News on Saturdays Thomas Derrick, Sr. always came to the front door of his house at 1102 Williams Street and with a cheery “hello” paid me. He always gave me a large tip. Thomas Derrick Sr.’s wife Margaret died in 1936. On October 10, 1942 he married Ludesha Henderson. Thomas Derrick Sr., passed away November 18, 1962 at the age of 77.
Thomas Derrick, Sr. was succeeded as the co-owner of the funeral home by his son Thomas Derrick, Jr., who had been working for the Wisconsin Power and Light Company following his graduation from Lake Geneva High School until 1960 when he began assisting his father in the funeral business. At about this time the state of Wisconsin passed a law requiring funeral directors to have college credits so Thomas Derrick, Jr. enrolled at Whitewater State College (which was what the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater was known as at the time). I was then a student at Whitewater State College while I worked part time at the Lake Geneva Post Office.
I commuted to Whitewater every week day. As I drove back and forth to Whitewater I took Tom Derrick, Jr. with me. Tom, his wife Betty Adams Derrick and his three sons, Dan, Dickie, and Steve Derrick lived in a house on the south side of Dodge Street three blocks west of my house on Maxwell Street. I recall that a beautiful little stream ran through the Derrick’s front yard. Thomas Derrick Jr. was well known in Lake Geneva as the Chief of the Lake Geneva Fire Department. He had joined the Fire Department in 1951 and was appointed Chief of the department in 1955.
He served as Fire Chief until 1994. Thomas Derrick, Jr.’s wife Betty passed away on August 25, 1992. Thomas Derrick, Jr. passed away on February 27, 2002. He was 84 years old. He was a member of the Fire Department when he passed away.
Thomas Derrick Jr.’s son Daniel Derrick, graduated from Badger High School in 1961, a year after I had graduated from Badger. During the mid-1950s Dan and I had been tent mates for two weeks during the summer at the Camp Offield Boy Scouts camp which was located on the south shore of Geneva Lake very close to the Northwestern Military and Naval Academy.
Perhaps as well known and respected as a community and civic leader in Lake Geneva during the early 1950s as Thomas Derrick, Sr., was Claude Foster. Claude Foster was born in Richmond, Illinois on August 22, 1879 as the son of Fred and Florence Foster.
He was brought to Lake Geneva by his parents in 1882 at the age of 3. His father Fred Foster was a veteran of the Civil War who had served in the 95th Illinois Infantry regiment, which he had joined at the age of 18. During the war he fought in many fierce battles. Fred Foster was a carpenter by trade. He passed away on September 14, 1933. He had been one of the three last Civil War veterans living in Lake Geneva.
Claude Foster’s first job in Lake Geneva was working for the local newspaper, The Lake Geneva Herald. He eventually opened his own printing firm, the Lake View Press, which was initially located on the second floor of a store on the south side of the 700 block of Main Street.
A rear window of his printing firm offered a magnificent view of Geneva Lake so Claude named his firm the Lake View Press. Eventually he moved his firm to 254 Broad Street across the street from the Geneva Theater. The Lake View Press was a “go to” store in the downtown Lake Geneva business district during the 1950s. I frequently went into the Lake View Press.
It was in every respect a “multi-purpose” store. In it was located the Western Union Telegraph office from which many residents of Lake Geneva sent telegrams. It was also a stationery store where typing paper, stationery, envelopes, and greeting cards were sold.
Claude Foster also sold “old” U.S. postage stamps in his store which I regularly bought and added to my growing stamp collection. In 1955 Claude Foster sold the Lakeview Press to his assistant, George Weisner. After he sold it he continued to work for Weisner.
Claude Foster was better known for his other job. He had joined the Lake Geneva Fire Department shortly after the 19th Century turned into the 20th Century. He was soon was elected Secretary of the Fire Department and then became its Treasurer. In 1926 he was elected as the Chief of the Fire Department, a position that he held for the next 26 years.
He retired as Fire Chief in 1952. Claude Foster served for 59 years as a member of the Fire Department. He was also a community and civic leader in Lake Geneva. For 47 years he read General John A. Logan’s “Order of the Day” at the annual Memorial Day celebration. He was also a founding member of the Lake Geneva Lion’s Club and a leader of the Walworth County’s and the state of Wisconsin’s firemen’s associations. Claude Foster passed away on February 16,1960 at the age of 80.
Having recounted the lives of two well-known businessmen in Lake Geneva, I will close with an account of the life of a well-known member of Lake Geneva’s working class. Merritt “Pep” Huntress was born in Linn Township on June 12, 1912 as the son of Merritt and Alice Hudson Huntress.
His grandfather, also named Merritt Huntress, was a veteran of the Civil War. “Pep” Huntress became a plumber shortly after graduating from Lake Geneva High School. As an apprentice plumber, he was a protégé of my grandfather, Thomas Wardingle, who taught him the plumbing trade.
“Pep” worked as a plumber for 37 years. Like my grandfather, he was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 722. He was also a member of the First Congregational Church. “Pep” Huntress passed away suddenly at the far too young an age of 55 on December 26, 1968. One of “Pep’s” relatives is Bill Huntress, the well-known Lake Geneva barber. Like “Pep,” Bill Huntress is also a descendant of the Civil War veteran Merritt Huntress.
Thomas Derrick, Sr., Claude Foster, and “Pep” Huntress epitomized the many outstanding residents of Lake Geneva who contributed so much to making the city a great place to live during the 20th Century.