Column: Bringing the Lake Geneva story to the world

In a world obsessed with social media, the original form remains the biggest influencer.
Word of mouth. Or, as we might describe today’s topic, word of mouth turbo-charged.
The marketing industry places a premium on what is called “earned media.” As applied to a destination such as the Lake Geneva region, it involves showing the community in its best light to people with a platform to pass on positive impressions to a multitude of interested readers and viewers. The objective is to drive decision making as families consider vacation plans.
Visit Lake Geneva recently worked with a leading national firm, Geiger & Associates, to bring several well-connected travel writers to the community for an intense four-day working tour of the region and its amenities. The company, founded by Debbie Geiger in 1985 after she had worked several years for the Florida Division of Tourism, specializes in building business for state and local destination interests. Geiger has an extensive list of clients from state tourism agencies (including Wisconsin), major cities (like San Antonio and Nashville) and regional destinations (like Door County, the Alabama Gulf Coast and the Texas Hill Country).
During her tenure as Wisconsin’s Secretary of Tourism, Stephanie worked with Geiger to connect top travel writers with iconic state travel destinations. The process helped drive strong growth among travelers to Wisconsin, sparking a decision to leverage the Geiger relationship to expand the reach of Lake Geneva and nearby attractions.
Geiger & Associates brought about a dozen travel journalists on the tour, which took place the second week of September. The event was made possible with a stipend from Visit Lake Geneva and the generous cooperation of several area businesses and attractions. Here’s a sampling of what the visiting journalists experienced:
Day One (September 6-7): The first journalist to arrive, on the 6th, experienced the Geneva Lake Shore Path, Riviera Docks and dinner at Tuscan Tavern. On the 7th more journalists arrived and enjoyed lunch at Simple Cafe, then moved on to Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. In the evening the festivities kicked off with a welcome reception at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, followed by a special dinner at the wonderful Geneva ChopHouse.
Day Two (September 8): The tour went into in full swing with a large group of journalists experiencing an array of attractions. First on the agenda was a tour and history lesson for the renovated Riviera Ballroom and Plaza, including background on the plaza fountain. Then it was off to the historic U.S. Mailboat tour, with lunch served at the fabulous Pier 290 in Williams Bay. In the afternoon guests had a choice of stops. One group experienced Geneva National Resort & Golf Club, Topsy Turvy Brewery and Studio Winery. Another visited Black Point Estate and Gardens, then browsed shops in Lake Geneva’s unique downtown. Another tried kayaking the lake itself from the Clear Water Outdoor location. For some, the evening ended with waterfront dining at Lake Como’s splendid Mars Resort. For others, it was downtown Lake Geneva’s extraordinary Sopra Bistro.
Day Three (September 9): Again, journalists split into groups. There were lots of choices — Lake Lawn Resort’s Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Delavan; the Highlands course at Grand Geneva; biking and coffee through Avant Cycle Cafe; Lake Geneva Canopy Tours’ thrilling zipline adventure; a tasting at The Cheese Box; gourmet cooking classes at the Lake Geneva School of Cooking; a visit to Staller Estate Winery; and a stop at Apple Barn Orchard and Winery. Dinner choices featured outstanding cuisine from Opus at The Belfry House, or Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel.
Day Four (September 10): The tired but happy journalists would depart their accommodations at the Grand Geneva, the Maxwell Mansion, The Abbey and The Ridge. But there was still time for some to squeeze in a bit more sightseeing. First, brunch at The Abbey’s beautiful Waterfront restaurant. Then off to see the animals at the unique Safari Lake Geneva. And for those who hadn’t yet run out of time, lunch at Popeye’s on the lakefront.
Whew! Tired yet?
Here’s the best part, a partial list of media organizations for which these journalists produce content: Travel & Leisure; National Geographic; Conde Nast; Hearst Magazines; the Italian News Agency; Saturday Evening Post; and Readers Digest.
If we could shout this through the page we would. So, next best thing, let’s put it in all capital letters: THIS WOULD NOT HAVE HAPPENED WITHOUT OUR PARTNERS’ COOPERATION!
They made our visitors feel welcome and valued. They showed the journalists a good time. They housed them, fed them, entertained them and packed them off for home tired but happy.
All that good press, the good word of mouth, the earned media money can’t buy, comes to the Lake Geneva area courtesy of our wonderful partners who always say “yes” when Visit Lake Geneva calls.
Lastly, a shout-out to Debbie Geiger and her great organization. Debbie and Stephanie have been working together for years and it shows. Fun aside, this project will pay its way many times over by making area cash registers ring with new visitors.
15 photos of Lake Geneva's Villa Hortensia priced at $20.7 million
W3415 Snake Road, Linn
One of six bedrooms
Legacy estate built in 1906
12,396 square foot home
Guest house
Snake Road entrance
Mediterranean style
502 feet of level lakefront
Winding staircase
One of six bedrooms
Work from home
Grand hall
20 plus acre site
Gorgeous views
Dining room
Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and the former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame.