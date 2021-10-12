Column: Bringing the Lake Geneva story to the world

Geiger & Associates brought about a dozen travel journalists on the tour, which took place the second week of September. The event was made possible with a stipend from Visit Lake Geneva and the generous cooperation of several area businesses and attractions. Here’s a sampling of what the visiting journalists experienced:

Day One (September 6-7): The first journalist to arrive, on the 6th, experienced the Geneva Lake Shore Path, Riviera Docks and dinner at Tuscan Tavern. On the 7th more journalists arrived and enjoyed lunch at Simple Cafe, then moved on to Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. In the evening the festivities kicked off with a welcome reception at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, followed by a special dinner at the wonderful Geneva ChopHouse.

Day Two (September 8): The tour went into in full swing with a large group of journalists experiencing an array of attractions. First on the agenda was a tour and history lesson for the renovated Riviera Ballroom and Plaza, including background on the plaza fountain. Then it was off to the historic U.S. Mailboat tour, with lunch served at the fabulous Pier 290 in Williams Bay. In the afternoon guests had a choice of stops. One group experienced Geneva National Resort & Golf Club, Topsy Turvy Brewery and Studio Winery. Another visited Black Point Estate and Gardens, then browsed shops in Lake Geneva’s unique downtown. Another tried kayaking the lake itself from the Clear Water Outdoor location. For some, the evening ended with waterfront dining at Lake Como’s splendid Mars Resort. For others, it was downtown Lake Geneva’s extraordinary Sopra Bistro.