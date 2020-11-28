Column from the Dem Party: Dear President-elect Biden

Dear President-elect Biden:
You have been elected President of the United States in a landslide of historic proportion. You have received more popular votes than any other President in the history of this nation; you have received over 79 million votes with three million more to count. Reagan took 50.7 percent of the vote in 1980. You have 50.8 percent, and that percentage will continue to rise as millions of additional ballots are counted in the heavily Democratic states of California, Illinois, and New York. You have won the presidency with a higher percentage of the vote than Trump in 2016, George W. Bush in 2004 or 2000, Bill Clinton in 1996 or 1992, Reagan in 1980, Jimmy Carter in 1976, Richard Nixon in 1968, John Kennedy in 1960, or Harry Truman in 1948.
What’s especially noteworthy is your win as a challenger to a sitting president. You have surpassed Reagan’s 1980 percentage in the race with Carter, getting a higher percentage of the vote than any rival to an incumbent since Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt defeated Republican Herbert Hoover in 1932.
When we use the undemocratic Electoral College as a measure of the success of your campaign, you will get 306 electoral votes. That number is much more than the 270 needed to win the Presidency and more than your opponent got in 2016. You will be inaugurated President on January 2020. No matter how you measure it, you have an overwhelming mandate from the people of this county.
I understand that you will be facing an incredible propaganda push to declare this election a fraud. Your opponent keeps undermining the democratic process and casts doubt on the fairness of your election as President of this great country. He thwarts any attempt to have an orderly transition between his administration and your attempt to heal this nation. Keep in mind that the CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security) has declared this election to be “the most secure in history.” Chris Krebs, the Trump appointed director of this agency, was fired for making this statement and setting up an election rumor control website (https://www.cisa.gov/rumorcontrol). He represents a model for what America really stands for and his tweet “Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow.“ should serve as a motto to your administration as it moves forward.
I am challenging you to govern big. We need strong leadership and we need vision. We need a President who is honest with its people. We need a President who believes in science and uses facts in the decision-making process. As President Roosevelt said in 1945, “The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today. Let us move forward with strong and active faith.” You have many challenges facing your administration, but I expect you to select bold leaders that will successfully guide us through these trying times.
We are facing the Covid pandemic, economic insecurity, racial injustice, crumbling infrastructure and climate disruption. In 2008, you inherited one of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. It, too, was created by the previous Republican administration. You have been there before. You brought us back from economic disaster before and you can do it again.
We have had four years of leadership vacuum and we need you to rise to the occasion just like FDR did during the Great Depression. Roosevelt tapped the talent of great leaders and had the vision to make sure people really mattered. He believed that the government was the only force powerful enough to fight the tyranny of profit over people.
Franklin Roosevelt said, “I agree with you, I want to do it, now make me do it.” He was driven by outside forces to do the right thing. He challenged his constituents to organize and to fight for what they needed. He understood politics.
President-elect Biden, you were elected by a broad group of American people. We will be watching. We will be pushing. We will be demanding. We will be fighting for what is right. We will “make you do it.” We need the real deal. We need the freedoms defined by Roosevelt: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.
I wish you the best during the next four years. There are a great deal of good people out there. People that care. People that want to help. We want to join you in making this country “a shining city upon a hill” for everyone.
Steven Doelder of the village of Bloomfield is a member of the Walworth County Democratic Party.
