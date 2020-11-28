Column from the Dem Party: Dear President-elect Biden

I understand that you will be facing an incredible propaganda push to declare this election a fraud. Your opponent keeps undermining the democratic process and casts doubt on the fairness of your election as President of this great country. He thwarts any attempt to have an orderly transition between his administration and your attempt to heal this nation. Keep in mind that the CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security) has declared this election to be “the most secure in history.” Chris Krebs, the Trump appointed director of this agency, was fired for making this statement and setting up an election rumor control website (https://www.cisa.gov/rumorcontrol). He represents a model for what America really stands for and his tweet “Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow.“ should serve as a motto to your administration as it moves forward.

I am challenging you to govern big. We need strong leadership and we need vision. We need a President who is honest with its people. We need a President who believes in science and uses facts in the decision-making process. As President Roosevelt said in 1945, “The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today. Let us move forward with strong and active faith.” You have many challenges facing your administration, but I expect you to select bold leaders that will successfully guide us through these trying times.