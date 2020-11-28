Column from the GOP: First of all, Mr. Biden is not the “President elect”.

Then there is the former standard of respect for the Office of the President, if not the office holder. I heard no criticism from Mr. Biden when a third of House Democrats boycotted President Trump’s inauguration or Speaker Pelosi tore up his last State of the Union Address before a worldwide media audience. Respect for the Office of the President was once standard in America, but no more.

Now Mr. Biden is making the politically expedient claim of wanting to unite our divided country. Democrats claim this division is a result of the Trump Presidency. This division actually has been increasing for many years. Mr. Biden needs to admit this if seeking any semblance of unity.

Election lawsuits need to play out without criticism of President Trump or those of us supporting him. Mr. Biden should apologize to us for calling this effort an “embarrassment”. He should encourage examination of the Dominion Voting Systems and evaluation and improvement in our voting procedures so confidence in our elections can improve.

If Mr. Biden wins and wants to unify the country it will take much more than platitudes. He will first need to realize Trump voters are a block that is not going away. The President collected nearly seven million more votes this time than in 2016, including more Blacks and Hispanics.