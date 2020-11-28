Column from the GOP: First of all, Mr. Biden is not the “President elect”.

To whom it may concern:
This letter relates to the 2020 Presidential election. First of all, Mr. Biden is not the “President elect”. No definition in law or in the Constitution explains when someone becomes the “President elect”, but it is certainly not when the media decides so or before legal challenges are adjudicated.
Congress will not even tabulate the Electoral College votes until Jan. 6. If Mr. Biden eventually is inaugurated, then he will be the legal President of the United States.
For many of us, a Biden Presidency would be legal but illegitimate, i.e. without regard to established standards. My President has been called “illegitimate” from before his inauguration. Even nearly three years later Ms. Clinton declared, “He knows he’s an illegitimate President”. Her reasoning rests on Russian interference. Let me explain mine.
Standards of journalism, free speech, respect for the office of the President, honest polling, and even opposition to political persecution have been abandoned. To my knowledge Mr. Biden has criticized none of this.
Standards of federal law enforcement were thrown to the winds when during her campaign Hillary Clinton commissioned the false Steele dossier, then submitted it to allies in the FBI giving them cover to entrap National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, spy on the Trump campaign, and launch investigations that handicapped his administration. Recent probes prove to my satisfaction that Mr. Biden had more than cursory knowledge of all this.
Calling for someone’s impeachment even before they are inaugurated is certainly outside of usual standards, yet that is what happened to President Trump. Impeachment was a persistent aim of his opponents until they finally succeeded over a supposed quid pro quo in a congratulatory phone call to the new Ukrainian president.
The obvious Ukrainian quid pro quo was made by then Vice President Biden. He later publicly bragged of his threat to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loans from Ukraine if they did not agree to fire the prosecutor who happened to be investigating a company associated with his son.
After the McCarthy hearings in the 50’s it has been a standard in our country to reject forced political conformity. After Representative Maxine Waters called on her supporters to publicly confront and harass members of the Trump administration this standard no longer exists. Now founders of the Trump Accountability Project threaten to keep those helping Trump off corporate boards and faculties.
Unbiased news reporting was once the standard of journalism. Journalists are now information filters, keeping out news of the President’s accomplishments, and letting through anything demeaning to him. Most important recently, was their failure to inform voters about the Biden family dealings in the Ukraine, though they let everyone know Representative Schiff said it is all a “smear…from the Kremlin”.
Then there is the former standard of respect for the Office of the President, if not the office holder. I heard no criticism from Mr. Biden when a third of House Democrats boycotted President Trump’s inauguration or Speaker Pelosi tore up his last State of the Union Address before a worldwide media audience. Respect for the Office of the President was once standard in America, but no more.
Now Mr. Biden is making the politically expedient claim of wanting to unite our divided country. Democrats claim this division is a result of the Trump Presidency. This division actually has been increasing for many years. Mr. Biden needs to admit this if seeking any semblance of unity.
Election lawsuits need to play out without criticism of President Trump or those of us supporting him. Mr. Biden should apologize to us for calling this effort an “embarrassment”. He should encourage examination of the Dominion Voting Systems and evaluation and improvement in our voting procedures so confidence in our elections can improve.
If Mr. Biden wins and wants to unify the country it will take much more than platitudes. He will first need to realize Trump voters are a block that is not going away. The President collected nearly seven million more votes this time than in 2016, including more Blacks and Hispanics.
F.H. Buckley coined the term Republican Workers Party. He noted that Democrats are the party of big donors, Big Media, Big Tech, and Big Pharma.
Republicans are the party of social conservatives who respect the cultural standards we once all held, while also favoring economic policies that will actually benefit working Americans. If Mr. Biden really wants unity he must realize that people from all of his party’s identity groups are coming together as one unified group supporting America.
Pamela B. Wolfe of the town of Geneva is a member of the Republican Party of Walworth County.
