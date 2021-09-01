Column: Get to know Visit Lake Geneva

Customarily, we use this space — with gratitude to the Lake Geneva Regional News — to publicize and promote the interests of the business community, visitors and, by extension, the entire area.
Today will be a little different, in accord with Gov. Tony Evers’ proclamation of September as Chamber of Commerce Month in Wisconsin. We believe readers will find value in getting to know their Visit Lake Geneva organization a bit better.
Forgive us, governor, for skipping around some in the “whereas” sections of your proclamation, as we quote particularly pertinent portions of the document.
“Chambers provide a wide variety of services to their members, including advocacy, education and economic development;
“Chambers are critical community partners and problem solvers with the unique ability to work with stakeholders from both the private and public sectors;
“Stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic our chambers of commerce and the essential work they do for the communities they serve have never been more important.”
The governor is right on target, in a broad sense, for the 265 chambers across Wisconsin. Now it’s our turn to present readers with a more localized view of how your chamber interacts across the community in a multitude of positive ways to promote prosperity and quality of life right here.
By the way, first thing, we should clarify that Visit Lake Geneva is relatively unique in that it combines both chamber of commerce and convention and visitors bureau functions. Readers familiar with this column will understand because we are usually promoting the events and attractions that so well define why the Lake Geneva region is a world-class tourist destination.
The Chamber function within Visit Lake Geneva sometimes is less visible than the tourism component, working in more direct capacities to serve the interests of our more than 400 business and non-profit partners. Less visible, however, does not mean less important.
Over the difficult past year and a half of the pandemic Visit Lake Geneva has taken the lead in researching, directing and assisting partners to access a variety of grants and programs offered through government to sustain organizations and businesses. The Chamber hosted Governor Evers’ news conference, at which he announced billions of dollars would be made available for such grants.
Congressman Bryan Steil has visited multiple times to assess needs and worked with Visit Lake Geneva and local businesses on issues relating to tourism, transportation, airport infrastructure, visa waiver programs and more.
Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson worked with Visit Lake Geneva to help facilitate an extension for the White River State Trail.
Staying on top of legislative issues crucial to our partners’ well-being is a high priority, advocating for our businesses and communicating strategies to promote positive outcomes.
It’s not all paperwork and detail, though, and there’s room for what Stephanie calls “the fun stuff.” Ribbon-cuttings highlight the arrival of new businesses and improvements to existing enterprises. Holding networking events connects stakeholders to each other in a casual, relaxed setting. The Annual Impact Awards lift up difference-makers in our community. Visit Lake Geneva hosts business and travel writers to spotlight the community, capturing millions of dollars in earned media. Visit Lake Geneva’s annual dinner meeting is both a social and organizational highlight to showcase the region’s strengths and celebrate our partners.
These activities fall into the wheelhouse for Stephanie, as Visit Lake Geneva’s President and CEO. Her background includes media, as the host of Discover Wisconsin Television and Radio for 20 years. After that she served eight years as Tourism Secretary under Gov. Scott Walker before joining Visit Lake Geneva. The background gives her an experienced and practical hand when working with the business community, government at all levels and, of course, visitors to the region.
Bill asked her to define the mission for Visit Lake Geneva. Her answer is short and to the point.
“Our Chamber mission is to promote the positive assets of the Lake Geneva region to the world, and to make it the best place in America to do business.”
We also thought it would be fun to ask some of Stephanie’s colleagues at Visit Lake Geneva how they view their roles.
“Visit Lake Geneva empowers and engages businesses, connects businesses with one another for collaboration, and advocates for resources to help businesses thrive. … (and) employs its marketing strength to highlight the business community and promote the region as a world-class destination to live, work and visit.” — Deanna Goodwin, marketing director
“The Chamber is the people, businesses and organizations. … We are stronger together and when our businesses succeed, we succeed. This is what our community is about. People working for and with each other to make everyone better.” — Christi Hunter, partnership manager
“The community is first and foremost, and the Chamber itself should take immense pride in that. The city that I have loved my whole life gets even bigger, and I know it will only get better.” — Ethan Buck, marketing coordinator and the newest member of Visit Lake Geneva’s staff
While it’s nice and we appreciate Governor Evers’ proclamation of Chamber month, the Visit Lake Geneva team is committed to upholding its mission to serve the community with passion and pride every day of every year. Let us know how we’re doing. Listening is a big part of the job.
Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and the former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame.