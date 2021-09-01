Column: Get to know Visit Lake Geneva

“Our Chamber mission is to promote the positive assets of the Lake Geneva region to the world, and to make it the best place in America to do business.”

We also thought it would be fun to ask some of Stephanie’s colleagues at Visit Lake Geneva how they view their roles.

“Visit Lake Geneva empowers and engages businesses, connects businesses with one another for collaboration, and advocates for resources to help businesses thrive. … (and) employs its marketing strength to highlight the business community and promote the region as a world-class destination to live, work and visit.” — Deanna Goodwin, marketing director

“The Chamber is the people, businesses and organizations. … We are stronger together and when our businesses succeed, we succeed. This is what our community is about. People working for and with each other to make everyone better.” — Christi Hunter, partnership manager

“The community is first and foremost, and the Chamber itself should take immense pride in that. The city that I have loved my whole life gets even bigger, and I know it will only get better.” — Ethan Buck, marketing coordinator and the newest member of Visit Lake Geneva’s staff

While it’s nice and we appreciate Governor Evers’ proclamation of Chamber month, the Visit Lake Geneva team is committed to upholding its mission to serve the community with passion and pride every day of every year. Let us know how we’re doing. Listening is a big part of the job.

Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and the former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame.