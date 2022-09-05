Column: I did it! I walked the whole Lake Geneva Shore path in one day. Do I recommend it? That depends

I did it! I walked the approximately 25 miles around Geneva Lake in one day!

Some people say, “That sounds fun!” Most say, “That sounds crazy.”

Those people are both right. The first half is fun. The second half, that is another story.

At the beginning of this year, I joined the 2022 Lake Geneva Biggest Loser challenge and since then I have lost 60 pounds — about 45 in the first challenge and 15 in the second round. One of the ways I lost weight was walking more, along with drinking lots of water, and doing the Optavia meal plan program. So when my “Biggest Loser” friends posted they were going to walk around the whole lake this summer, I started seriously considering it.

I definitely did not commit when it was posted over a month before the event. I was not going to go if it was too hot or conditions weren’t just right. But as the big day got closer, I couldn’t use the weather as an excuse. The morning was set to be about 60, with the high going up to around 80.

So I committed. I posted online a few days before that I was going to do it. Mostly I posted so I would somewhat hold myself accountable and not back out.

When the big day came on Saturday, July 10, a group of us met at 6 a.m. right outside the Lake Geneva Public Library.

I had my bag packed. I had a fanny pack with my phone, keys, Band-Aids and Advil. And I had a backpack with two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, granola bars and extra snacks. I also had a Gatorade and three water bottles, one to fill up along the way and two extras to be safe. I also had two pairs of extra socks, which I thought was silly but was told to bring. By Williams Bay I was grabbing the extra socks because they were pretty soaked. A lot of those lake path owners like to water their beautiful green grass in the morning and some of that grass gets pretty wet. So if you do the walk bring the extra socks.

One of the first highlights of the walk actually came in the first half an hour when two of the balloons from the Lake Geneva Balloon Company flew over our heads and then over Geneva Lake.

It was one of many moments when I thanked God for giving my body the ability to walk around the lake, and, in the second half, asked for the strength to keep going.

It was painful at times

So how was it? To be totally honest, I will say I find a lot more enjoyment in walking the lake in small segments. Last year I walked the entire lake, but all in segments usually about five miles at a time. During those walks, I was able to take my time and take a ton of photos.

With that said, during my walk around the whole lake, I got to know two amazing ladies really well on our adventure. While we started with a group of 11, we split into smaller groups and I couldn’t have ended up with two nicer people. We were in it together! Some people finish in six hours. We finished it in about 11 and a half hours. But no one is judging. We all take it at our own pace, just like everything in life.

The second half, when the pain in your legs sets in, it’s hard to really describe it. You just push through, one step at a time.

As it says on the Expect A Miracle Path, which we passed along the way: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with one single step.” For those who don’t know, the Miracle Path is a section of the shore path between Big Foot Beach and Linn Pier, with inspirational quotes written on a fence.

In the case of the shore path, this journey of what felt like 1,000 miles was really 57,222 steps, including my steps to my parking spot about a block from the library. And the second half, you really have to take it one step at a time, especially for those uphill stretches.

Looking back at the nearly 12-hour trip around the lake, I’m glad I did it. It’s fun to set a goal and actually achieve it, even when some people think you cannot do it. I guess like in life, sometimes the first half of working toward a goal is easy. You have the momentum and excitement of something new. Then the second half can be hard, but you still have to trudge along one step at a time.

Immediately after walking the whole path if someone asks you if you will do it again, it’s like asking a new mom when they are going to have another child — you don’t ask.

A while later, when you reflect on it, you forget about the pain and focus on the sense of accomplishment at the end, which is real.

Should you do it?

Do I recommend it? That depends. If it’s a bucket list item you really want to do, then go for it! But bring extra socks and know you may be in pain the second half.

If you are looking for a fun Lake Geneva activity for the day, you may want to pick a section of the path instead of doing the whole thing.

My personal favorite stretch for a short walk is from Downtown Lake Geneva to Stone Manor on the south shore. The mansions along that stretch are some of the biggest along the lake and the flowered archway as you enter the path by Campbell Street is a sight to behold all year-round.

For a longer walk, the stretch from Williams Bay to Fontana is fun. Several of the camps along the stretch have wooden bridges along the shore. Some of them are falling apart and you fear for your safety, but I think that is part of the fun. Plus there is the Plymouth rock where I picture couples picnicking 100 years ago.

My least favorite stretch is probably from Fontana to Linn Pier. It’s beautiful, but it’s long with lots of ups and downs.

Of course the newly restored miracle path between Big Foot Beach and Linn Pier is always fun to see. I truly do feel inspired when I read the quotes along the section. It reminds me anything is possible, even walking around the whole Geneva Lake in one day.

