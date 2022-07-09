Column: Iconic buildings from Lake Geneva's past that we miss

Lake Geneva is a changing city perhaps more so than other cities of its size in the United State. To get a sense of how much and how quickly Lake Geneva is changing one need only to drive up the Center Street hill and gaze at the Shodeen subdivision at the far north side of the city or look at the Symphony Bay subdivision at the far southeast side of the city to see how much Lake Geneva is changing. While such changes are a consequence of the times in which we are living negative changes are also occurring in Lake Geneva. Longstanding iconic buildings are being demolished and replaced by modern structures. A good example is the former Habaecker and Derrick Funeral Home on the west side of the 200 block of Center Street. Where it stood for decades is now a vacant lot.

To gain an appreciation of how much Lake Geneva has changed during my lifetime beginning in 1942 I have prepared the following lists of iconic structures that have disappeared and those that have survived, which still exist in the year 2022. These lists are not in any particular order.

Lost “Iconic” Structures in Lake Geneva

Three such “iconic” structures disappeared long before I was born. One was the Whiting House, which was Lake Geneva’s original resort hotel. It was located on lower Broad Street on the north side of the lake’s outlet. Another is the “Ladies Seminary,” a boarding school for young ladies which was established by Anna Moody during the 1860s. It was located in what is today “Seminary Park.” Seminary Park was one of the two original public squares in the village of Geneva—the other one being Maple Park—established by the surveyor Thomas McKaig when he laid out the plat of the village for the seven founders of Geneva in 1837. The third long-gone structure was the Sherman Livery stable which was located on the east side of the 200 block of Broad Street. It was one of two livery stables that once existed in downtown Lake Geneva, the other being on the west side of the 100 block of Broad Street, north of today’s Fat Cat’s tavern. When my maternal grandparents moved from Chicago to Lake Geneva in 1912 they lived on the second floor of the Sherman Livery Stable before moving to a house at 512 Maxwell Street which they purchased. They lived above the Sherman Livery Stable because my grandmother’s sister, Frances Wilkinson Sherman, had married one of the owners of the Sherman Livery Stable and the Sherman family hired my grandfather as a carriage “driver.”

Among the recently disappeared iconic buildings in Lake Geneva are the Traver Hotel on the east side of the 300 block of Broad Street which was replaced by a modern building and the “Victorian Lodging” on the north side of the 1100 block of Main Street. During the 19th century the “Victorian Lodging” was a boys boarding school run by the Reverend C.A. Williams. It was the male equivalent of the “Ladies Seminary.” The “Victorian Lodging” was torn down and replaced by a huge modern house.

Other “iconic” structures that have disappeared are:

The Oakwood Sanitorium which was on the north side of East Main Street on “Catholic Hill.”

The Geneva Hotel designed by the famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1911 as a prototype for the historic Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, which he later designed. The Geneva Hotel was located on lower Broad Street north of the lake’s outlet where the Whiting House had been located before it burned down.

The Taggart Lumber Company which was located across Broad Street from the Railroad Depot where the Town Bank is today.

The “old” Lake Geneva High School that once stood between Central School and the “new” high school which was built in 1929.

The original Y.M.C.A., a grand Victorian building which was at the southeast corner of Main Street and Lake Street (today’s Wrigley Drive). It had been built with funds provided by S.B. Chapin. I spent many a Friday night at “Teen Town” which was held in the “old” Y.M.C.A. and often played basketball in the Y.M.C.A.’s gym.

Dunn Field was named after the Mayor of Lake Geneva, Edward Dunn. It was located on Sage Street at the foot of Dodge Street. I played many Lake Geneva High School and Badger High School football games at Dunn Field.

Cobb’s Hardware Store which was located at the northwest corner of Broad and Main streets. It had had been established by Timothy Christian Smith, Robert Cobb’s father-in-law. It was one of two hardware stores in Lake Geneva the other one being Moore’s Hardware Store on the north side of the 700 block of Main Street.

The Luzern Hotel which was located adjacent to Seminary Park where the “Cove” is today.

The Surf Hotel which was established by John Lone across the street from the Riviera on the north side of today’s Wrigley Drive just to the east of today’s Popeye’s restaurant.

The Northwestern Hotel which was located on the west side of the 500 block of Broad Street at its corner with North Street across the street from the Railroad Depot. It was owned by the late Bruno Sharkus. It burned down in 1960.

The Charles Minton Baker house which was located at the corner of Wrigley Drive and Baker Street. It was the house of the first lawyer in Geneva, Charles Minton Baker. Today the Bella Vista Suites is located where the Charles Minton Baker house had once stood.

The “Dairy Queen“ which was located on the west side of Wells Street where it intersects with Townline Road. It was opened in 1956 and was the favorite “hang out” of young people in Lake Geneva for decades.

Ceylon Court which was located on the lake west of South Lake Shore Drive. Ceylon Court had been one of the buildings at the 1893 Columbian Exposition (World’s Fair) which was adjacent to the Midway on Chicago’s South Side. After the Fair ended, the Ceylon building was brought to Lake Geneva on the train by Frank C. Chandler. The “Idaho” building, the “Norwegian Pavilion,” and the “Danish Pavilion,” which had been at the Columbian Exposition, were also brought to Lake Geneva on the train.

The “Porter Estate“ which was located on the lake shore at the foot of Maxwell Street. It was owned by the Sturges family and later by the Porter family.

The Borden Milk Plant which was located on the east side of Wells Street south of today’s Y.M.C.A.

The “old” Water Tower which was located on the south side of Main Street on “Catholic Hill.” It facilitated the distribution of water to residents of Lake Geneva.

The original Lake Geneva Public Library which was built in 1859 as a house by Asa W. Farr. He became a Union Army officer and was murdered in cold blood by William Quantrill’s Confederate guerillas in Baxter Springs, Kansas in 1863. He is buried in Pioneer Cemetery.

The “Greyhound Bus Depot“ which was located on the west side of the 200 block of Broad Street. Dozens of Greyhound buses arrived at and departed from the “Bus Depot” in Lake Geneva each day.

The Richard Souter house which was located on the north side of the 900 block of Geneva Street. It was the home of Lake Geneva’s most well-known architect Richard Souter who designed many of the summer residences of well-to-do Chicagoans on the shores of Geneva Lake and also designed the Lake Geneva Country Club.

(to be continued next week)