Column: James Simmons' successor: Eva Seymour Lundahl

In my previous columns, I have praised the 19th Century history of Geneva/Lake Geneva by the attorney James Simmons. Simmons arrived in Geneva in 1843, coming, like so many early residents of Geneva, from Vermont. His son, also an attorney, John B. Simmons, was, in 1886, the first mayor of Lake Geneva before he moved to Racine. James Simmons became a lawyer after he arrived in Geneva by studying the law with Geneva’s first lawyer, Charles Minton Baker, who had also come to Geneva from Vermont. Baker Street in Lake Geneva is named after him. The Baker House Hotel in Lake Geneva on Wrigley Drive was built in 1885 by Emily Baker, the widow of Charles Minton Baker’s son, Robert Hall Baker, who had died in 1882. Older residents of Lake Geneva will recall Charles Minton Baker’s house, which was located where the Bella Vista Suites are today.
James Simmons’ superb 19th Century history Annals of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, 1835-1897: A History was long out of print before I edited a new edition of it which was published by the Geneva Lake Museum in 2012. In the new edition I added Simmons’ autobiography, which had never before been published. As we are about to begin the new year of 2021, it seems appropriate to review the life of Lake Geneva’s 20th Century historian, Eva Seymour Lundahl.
Eva Seymour Lundahl was born in Lake Geneva in 1893 as the daughter of John Vose Seymour and Emma Martin Seymour. They lived in the historic house at 1134 Geneva Street that had been the home of Gurdon Montague, an early resident of Lake Geneva. Another well-known historian, Vernon Haan, purchased the house after Eva’s death in 1978. The Montague/Seymour house is located at the southeast corner of Maxwell and Geneva streets, two blocks south of my house on Maxwell Street.
As a teenager, I recall reading articles that she wrote for the Lake Geneva Regional News.
Her sister, Helen Seymour MacDonald (1884-1962), had been a music teacher in the Lake Geneva Public Schools. Their father John Vose Seymour (1859-1945) was known as the “Ice King.” For decades, until he sold his company in 1893, he and his crew of 300 employees cut tons of ice from the frozen-over Geneva Lake during the winters and slid the blocks of ice up a specially built wooden ice chute on Cook Street to the railroad station where it was loaded into freight cars and shipped to Chicago. John Vose Seymour had “ice houses” built near the railroad station where he stored blocks of ice before they were shipped to Chicago. He also had an “ice house” at the foot of Maxwell Street.
Eva’s grandfather, also named John Seymour, had come to Walworth County in 1856 from Vermont three years before her father was born.
Eva graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1911 and the Whitewater Normal School (the predecessor of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater) before becoming a kindergarten teacher at Central School. On November 1, 1919, she married Dr. John B. Lundahl, who practiced dentistry in Richmond, Illinois.
In 1950 Eva Seymour Lundahl published Lovely Lake Geneva, which was a 77-page “pamphlet.” Lovely Lake Geneva provides a “snapshot” of the homes, estates, and other entities surrounding Geneva Lake, beginning with the Baker House (then called the St. Moritz Hotel) and Charles Minton Baker’s house (where the Bella Vista Suites is today) and proceeding along the eastern shore of the lake to what is today the Big Foot Beach State Park and then west along the south shore of the lake to Fontana. She notes the names of the owners of the homes and estates with short accounts of how they made their money and brief histories of the homes and estates.
After Fontana, Eva describes the homes, estates, and other entities on Geneva Lake’s shores, proceeding north to Williams Bay and then east on the lake’s north shore back to Lake Geneva where it concludes with descriptions of homes on Main Street. Lovely Lake Geneva (some reviews of Eva’s book have called it Beautiful Lake Geneva) offers readers a very useful, informative description of all of the properties that surrounded Geneva Lake in 1950. Barbara Richards edited Lovely Lake Geneva.
On Thursday, October 26, 1961, Eva’s husband, Dr. John B. Lundahl, passed away at the Woods Veterans Hospital in Milwaukee. He was 71 years old.
Eva Seymour Lundahl’s second book, or more properly, an 80-page, paperbound pamphlet, Main Street Lake Geneva, provides a very informative portrait of downtown Lake Geneva in the first half of the 20th century. It also focuses on the village/city in the second half of the 19th century. Main Street Lake Geneva, however, is a very uneven publication. It would have benefited from having had a good editor. While it is informative, it also contains many mistakes and misspellings. The manner in which information is arranged in Main Street is, to say the least, curious. There are no chapters. Main Street concentrates on naming individuals who were living or working in Lake Geneva at the middle of the 20th century and notes what they did for a living. There are “headers” that precede categories of businesses or the professions of the individuals that she describes. As such, Main Street Lake Geneva provides a snapshot of Lake Geneva and its downtown business district during the middle of the 20th century.
At the end of her life, Eva Seymour Lundahl lived in the Walworth County “old peoples’ home” adjacent to the Lakeland Hospital. She passed away on Saturday, November 25, 1978 at the age of 85. She is buried in an unmarked grave in the Seymour family plot in Oak Hill Cemetery. All those interested in the history of Lake Geneva owe Eva Seymour Lundahl a debt of gratitude for the extensive historical information that she recorded in her two books. Main Street Lake Geneva—which is long out of print—deserves to be reissued after it is thoroughly edited and reorganized.