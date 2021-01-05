Column: James Simmons' successor: Eva Seymour Lundahl

After Fontana, Eva describes the homes, estates, and other entities on Geneva Lake’s shores, proceeding north to Williams Bay and then east on the lake’s north shore back to Lake Geneva where it concludes with descriptions of homes on Main Street. Lovely Lake Geneva (some reviews of Eva’s book have called it Beautiful Lake Geneva) offers readers a very useful, informative description of all of the properties that surrounded Geneva Lake in 1950. Barbara Richards edited Lovely Lake Geneva.

Eva Seymour Lundahl’s second book, or more properly, an 80-page, paperbound pamphlet, Main Street Lake Geneva, provides a very informative portrait of downtown Lake Geneva in the first half of the 20th century. It also focuses on the village/city in the second half of the 19th century. Main Street Lake Geneva, however, is a very uneven publication. It would have benefited from having had a good editor. While it is informative, it also contains many mistakes and misspellings. The manner in which information is arranged in Main Street is, to say the least, curious. There are no chapters. Main Street concentrates on naming individuals who were living or working in Lake Geneva at the middle of the 20th century and notes what they did for a living. There are “headers” that precede categories of businesses or the professions of the individuals that she describes. As such, Main Street Lake Geneva provides a snapshot of Lake Geneva and its downtown business district during the middle of the 20th century.