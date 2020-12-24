Column: Lake Geneva Christmas 2020 and Christmases past

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the Christmas Eve service at the Congregational Church concluded, I would walk home. If it was snowing, it was a magical evening. I was always surprised by how still it was as I walked home. Most people had already gone home after attending Christmas Eve services at the Methodist and the Baptist churches. All of the stores and bars in Lake Geneva were closed. If it was not snowing, I would marvel at the canopy of stars overhead in the clear night sky.

On Christmas Day, I would get up early and gaze at the array of Christmas presents piled underneath the Christmas tree in our house, wondering what my grandmother, grandfather, and uncle had gotten me for Christmas. The week between Christmas and New Years always seemed to me to be anti-climatic. All of the Christmas presents had been unwrapped. I would play with the “Lincoln Logs,” toy soldiers, and other presents that I had gotten for Christmas.