Column: Lake Geneva Christmas 2020 and Christmases past

Late December. Christmas Eve. Residents are anticipating the arrival of Santa Claus. Many are going to church this evening for Christmas Eve services.
During the early 1950s, late December was the time when Lake Geneva’s taverns would be filled with customers betting on when the lake would freeze over. In March they would be betting on which day the ice covering the lake would “go out.” In December if the lake had not yet frozen over, the beach west of the Riviera would be filled with ice-fishing “shanties” on skids waiting to be hauled onto the lake’s ice after it froze over.
Residents of Lake Geneva who worked as gardeners or grounds keepers on the estates of wealthy Chicagoans on the lake’s shores were “laid off” during the winter months. For many of them their only source of income during the winter would be the fish that they caught after they had cut holes in the ice that covered the lake, fish that they would sell to locals.
Adjacent to the ice “shanties” on the beach would be a row of “ice boats,” their owners anxiously waiting for the lake to freeze over. I recall how much I looked forward to riding in Frederick (“Fritz”) Button’s beautiful two-seater ice boat, skimming along on the lake’s ice. All over Lake Geneva, houses would be “decked out” with colored lights, their owners hoping to win the “best decorations” prizes awarded by the Chamber of Commerce.
On the last day of high school classes before the Christmas break, the annual Christmas program was held in the Lake Geneva High School auditorium. All of the students in the high school sat expectantly in their seats in the auditorium. I fondly remember the high school’s “Treble Clef” choir, entirely composed of female students, slowly marching down an aisle of the auditorium singing the Christmas carol, “Angels We Have Heard on High.”
The Christmas program was held on the stage of the auditorium in front of the array of seats, which was actually the high school gym where physical education classes were held on school days and high school basketball games against Elkhorn, Delavan, Burlington, and other nearby high school teams, including the great Hebron High School team of 1952, which won the Illinois State High School championship, were played on evenings during the week.
As a young boy on Christmas Eve, I would always go to the Christmas Eve service at the First Congregational Church. And as a teenager, I, as a member of the church’s “Pilgrim Fellowship” youth group, would on Christmas Eve or shortly before that wonderful evening go with the PF to sing Christmas carols at the “Old Peoples’ Home” adjacent to Walworth County’s Lakeland Hospital and then to the homes of elderly people and “shut-ins” in Lake Geneva where we would bring cheer to them by singing Christmas carols.
After the Christmas Eve service at the Congregational Church concluded, I would walk home. If it was snowing, it was a magical evening. I was always surprised by how still it was as I walked home. Most people had already gone home after attending Christmas Eve services at the Methodist and the Baptist churches. All of the stores and bars in Lake Geneva were closed. If it was not snowing, I would marvel at the canopy of stars overhead in the clear night sky.
On Christmas Day, I would get up early and gaze at the array of Christmas presents piled underneath the Christmas tree in our house, wondering what my grandmother, grandfather, and uncle had gotten me for Christmas. The week between Christmas and New Years always seemed to me to be anti-climatic. All of the Christmas presents had been unwrapped. I would play with the “Lincoln Logs,” toy soldiers, and other presents that I had gotten for Christmas.
On New Year’s Eve, my grandfather would go to a plumbers union party and my Uncle Tom would go to a Lions Club party, leaving me and my grandmother to celebrate New Year’s Eve together. We would turn on our radio and listen to Guy Lombardo and his “Royal Canadians” orchestra play “Old Lang Syne” at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. At 11:00 pm when it was Midnight in New York City, my grandmother and I would raise glasses of egg nog and wish each other a Happy New Year. On the morning of New Year’s Day, we would turn on the radio and listen to the announcers describing the Rose Bowl parade in Pasadena, California. At 4:00 pm, with my Uncle Tom, I would listen to the Rose Bowl football game on the radio.
There were usually a few days following New Year’s Day before school resumed. I would ice skate with my friends on the ice rink that the city had set up in front of the Riviera Beach. When I became a teenager, I would play ice hockey on a rink where the Maxwell Street pier was during the summers. We shoveled the snow off the ice and piled it high around all four sides of the rink. Most of those who played hockey were high school football players, hence the ice hockey games were always very rough and tumble affairs.
After New Year’s Day the month of January always seemed to pass very slowly. As youngsters we would take our sleds to “Stanford’s Hill” on Franklin Avenue, and to “Beginners Hill” and “Devils Hill” where the Edgewood subdivision is today and ride our sleds or toboggans down the hills, being very careful not to hit a tree on the way down or run into the barbed wire fence along the railroad tracks at the bottom of “Devil’s Hill.”
We always looked forward to February because it was a very short month and it had many holidays that we would celebrate, including Ground Hog Day, Lincoln’s Birthday, Valentine’s Day, and Washington’s Birthday. Valentine’s Day was always my favorite holiday. I very much looked forward to finding out whether girls that I was “in love with” would send me valentines. At Central School, students always brought cookies to class that their mothers had baked for Valentine’s Day.
By March most of us had become sick of the long, dark winter in Lake Geneva. We all looked forward to the first yellow daffodils poking their brave heads above the snow which foretold that spring, Palm Sunday and Easter would soon be upon us and that another magnificent summer in this wonderful city on the lake loomed ahead in the foreseeable future.
I wish all of the readers of the Lake Geneva Regional News the merriest of Christmases and the happiest of New Years. May 2021 be a very good year for you, a year that will put the awful Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020 far behind us.