Column: Plague years in Lake Geneva 1918 and 2020 Part 2

In my previous column, I had primarily relied on the Lake Geneva Herald for accounts of the impact of the great Spanish Flu epidemic upon Lake Geneva rather than upon the reportage of the Lake Geneva News. But the merger of the Lake Geneva Herald and the Lake Geneva News following the death of John Nethercut on April 10, 1919 compelled me to review the reportage in the Lake Geneva News of the impact of the great Spanish Flu epidemic in Lake Geneva during the fall of 1918 and the first months of 1919.

I was astounded by what I found. The accounts of the Spanish Flu epidemic in Lake Geneva in the News were infinitely more extensive than those in the Herald. It was clear from the accounts in the Lake Geneva News that the impact of the Spanish Flu in Lake Geneva was far greater in terms of the cases of Flu and deaths from the Flu than the relatively meager accounts in the Lake Geneva Herald suggested.