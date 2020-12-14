Column: Plague years in Lake Geneva 1918 and 2020 Part 2

In my previous column, I reviewed the impact of the great Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 in Lake Geneva focusing on the Flu’s impact in 1918. The great Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918, however, extended throughout the year of 1919 and the first three months of 1920. 1919 and 1920 were significant years in Lake Geneva’s history.
Although the impact of the great Spanish Flu epidemic dominated much of the news in 1919 and early 1920, other developments competed with the Flu for space in Lake Geneva’s newspapers, most notably the return to Lake Geneva of residents who had served in the U.S. Army overseas in France during World War I.
Among them were my Uncle William Malsch and his brother, Lewis Malsch. My grandmother’s younger brother, Willie Wilkinson, a soldier who had served in France, also returned to his home in Chicago.
On April 10, 1919, the longtime editor of the Lake Geneva Herald, John E. Nethercut, died of pneumonia, most likely brought on by the Spanish Flu. Nethercut’s death caused the two newspapers, the Lake Geneva Herald and the Lake Geneva News, to be merged. The new newspaper, called the Lake Geneva News, would be the direct predecessor of today’s Lake Geneva Regional News.
The Lake Geneva Herald, which had been published since 1872, was gone. Before John Nethercut’s death, both the Lake Geneva News and the Lake Geneva Herald had reported on the impact of the Spanish Flu epidemic in Lake Geneva during the months of January, February, March, and early April of 1919.
In my previous column, I had primarily relied on the Lake Geneva Herald for accounts of the impact of the great Spanish Flu epidemic upon Lake Geneva rather than upon the reportage of the Lake Geneva News. But the merger of the Lake Geneva Herald and the Lake Geneva News following the death of John Nethercut on April 10, 1919 compelled me to review the reportage in the Lake Geneva News of the impact of the great Spanish Flu epidemic in Lake Geneva during the fall of 1918 and the first months of 1919.
I was astounded by what I found. The accounts of the Spanish Flu epidemic in Lake Geneva in the News were infinitely more extensive than those in the Herald. It was clear from the accounts in the Lake Geneva News that the impact of the Spanish Flu in Lake Geneva was far greater in terms of the cases of Flu and deaths from the Flu than the relatively meager accounts in the Lake Geneva Herald suggested.
Why was there such a significant difference between how the two newspapers reported on the impact of the Spanish Flu in Lake Geneva? The only conclusion that one can make is that the Lake Geneva News truthfully reported on the impact of the Spanish Flu in Lake Geneva while the Lake Geneva Herald, like many other newspapers in the United States and Europe, suppressed news about the impact of the Spanish Flu in Lake Geneva as long as the war was being fought.
In 1919 the Lake Geneva Herald increased its coverage of the impact of the Spanish Flu epidemic. It reported many more cases of the Flu as well as many more deaths from the Flu than it had previously reported. The Lake Geneva News continued its excellent coverage of the impact of the epidemic.
In April, as noted above, the death of the Herald’s editor, John E. Nethercut, prompted Nethercut’s family to sell the Herald to the owners of the Lake Geneva News and the two newspapers were merged.
The merged newspaper, which retained the name of the Lake Geneva News, continued to extensively report on the impact of the Spanish Flu epidemic during the balance of 1919 and the first four months of 1920, when the Spanish Flu epidemic was “officially” declared to be over.
Readers of the Lake Geneva Regional News are no doubt very much looking forward to the day when the current Coronavirus pandemic is declared to be over. In the interim they are no doubt very much looking forward to the day when the vaccine to prevent Covid-19 is widely available.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
