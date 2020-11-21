Column: The working class in 19th and 20th Century Lake Geneva

In most of my previous columns about Lake Geneva’s 19th Century history I have concentrated on recounting the lives of 19th Century “movers and shakers” rather than the lives of working class residents of the village/city.

The reason that I have done so is not because I privilege the lives of “movers and shakers.”

To the contrary, I have done so because there is much more biographical information available about the “movers and shakers” and very little biographical information available about members of the working class in 19th Century Geneva/Lake Geneva.

In this column I will attempt to rectify the situation by recounting the lives of several 19th Century and 20th Century working class residents of the village/city.

Three carpenters who built many of the 19th Century homes and other buildings in Geneva/Lake Geneva were O.T. LaSalle, H.B. Conant, and Conant’s brother-in-law Cyrus W. Maynard.

O.T. LaSalle

O.T. LaSalle was born in 1827 and moved to Geneva as a young man. His ancestors were French-Canadians who lived in Quebec. He came to Geneva during the early 1840s. As a carpenter, he built many of the houses and other structures in Geneva/Lake Geneva over the next four-and-one-half decades.