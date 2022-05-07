Commercial indoor lodging facility approved in Lake Geneva

Visitors to Lake Geneva may have another lodging option in the near future.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit, April 25, to allow a home located at 831 Dodge St. to be operated as a commercial indoor lodging facility.

The plan commission unanimously recommended the permit use, April 18.

Bjorn Schweinberg of Whitefish Bay plans to convert the home into a full-time commercial lodging facility. He said he plans to use four bedrooms of the home for guests and another bedroom as office or storage space.

“The house has five bedrooms. I’m using all five,” Schweinberg said during the plan commission meeting. “There’s a very small bedroom on the first floor that I’m either going to use as an office or just as a manager’s suite where I can store all my linens and things like that.”

Schweinberg said he may only rent out the first floor or the second floor of the home during Lake Geneva’s off-tourism season and rent out both floors during the summer months to accommodate larger groups.

“My goal would be during the slower months to rent out the top portion or the lower portion,” he said. “Typically during the winter months, smaller groups tend to come to Lake Geneva versus in the summer where you might have large families or larger groups coming to enjoy the beach or golf and the other things that tend to bring people to the area.”

Schweinberg said he plans to manage the property himself. He said he owns several short-term rental properties in the Milwaukee area.

“I feel this would not be difficult for me to execute in this market,” Schweinberg said. “I know being present and available for the management of these properties is important. I feel like with the way technology is with automated messaging and communication, I’m able to respond with any needs that any visitor might have.”

Maureen Marks, who owns a bed and breakfast across the street from the property, said she welcomes the new indoor lodging facility and is pleased with the work Schweinberg has done to the property.

“The interior has been fixed up nice. It’s just the matter of adding some landscaping, and it will look like one of the prize properties in the historic district,” Marks said. “I think it would be very nice as an addition to the other rentals in the area.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.