Community Action Agency names new executive director

BELOIT — The board of directors for Community Action Inc. of Rock & Walworth counties has named Marc Perry as the agency’s new executive director.

The agency is a not-for-profit organization striving to fight poverty by offering such programs as child care, affordable housing, at-risk youth programs, a homeless shelter and health care.

It is a funded partner of United Way Blackhawk Region and United Way Walworth County.

Board chairwoman Julie Lewis said Perry was the top-scoring candidate in every category of the search for a new executive director.

“Marc lives and breathes the mission of Community Action, and is well-respected in the communities he serves,” Lewis said.

“When most people think of Community Action, they think of Marc Perry.”

Serving a variety of roles at the agency since 2006, Perry was its interim deputy director since January.

He was instrumental in launching the agency’s workplace diversity training program and reopening the Merrill Community Center in Beloit.