Community calendar: Lake Geneva region events

Golf outing: Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, 15th Annual Scholarship Golf Outing and Dinner. Abbey Springs, 1 County Club Drive, Fontana. Registration at 11 a.m. Sept. 17.
Alzheimer’s walk: Walworth County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 10 a.m., Sept. 19, Library Park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Registration 8:30 a.m., opening ceremony 9:35 a.m.
Finance class: Free Financial Peace University course, 6 p.m., Sept. 20, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Drive, Bloomfield. Nine-week program. 262-279-3052.
Autumn equinox: Lake Geneva Library, 918 Main St., 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., September 25. Register on the GLAS Education website.
