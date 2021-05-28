Community Calendar: Lots going on in the Lake Geneva area

Library closed: Lake Geneva Public Library will be closed Monday, May 31. Located at 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, the library will reopen Tuesday, June 1, at 9 a.m.

“Yerkes History:” June 1, 6 p.m., Zoom program from Lake Geneva Public Library and Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM (GLAS). Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.

Blood drive: Wednesday, June 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Second Salem Brewing Co., 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Free COVID vaccines: Monday, June 7, 10 a.m. to noon, Lake Geneva Public Library. For ages 18 and older, shots administered by Walworth County Health & Human Services. Call 262-741-3200 with questions.

“What’s In the Night Sky?:” Tuesday, June 8, 6 p.m., Zoom program from Lake Geneva Public Library and GLAS. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.

“Rethink the Bins:” Wednesday, June 9, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Lake Geneva Public Library’s Zoom program with author Julia Goldstein, including Q&A.