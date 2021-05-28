 Skip to main content
Community Calendar: Lots going on in the Lake Geneva area
Library closed: Lake Geneva Public Library will be closed Monday, May 31. Located at 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, the library will reopen Tuesday, June 1, at 9 a.m.

“Yerkes History:” June 1, 6 p.m., Zoom program from Lake Geneva Public Library and Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM (GLAS). Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.

Blood drive: Wednesday, June 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Second Salem Brewing Co., 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Free COVID vaccines: Monday, June 7, 10 a.m. to noon, Lake Geneva Public Library. For ages 18 and older, shots administered by Walworth County Health & Human Services. Call 262-741-3200 with questions.

“What’s In the Night Sky?:” Tuesday, June 8, 6 p.m., Zoom program from Lake Geneva Public Library and GLAS. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.

“Rethink the Bins:” Wednesday, June 9, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Lake Geneva Public Library’s Zoom program with author Julia Goldstein, including Q&A.

Storytimes: Miss Sara’s times are Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., east lawn, Lake Geneva Public Library; and Miss Wendy’s are on Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Visit the Lake Geneva Public Library Youth Services page for updates.

Hearing screenings: Friday, June 11, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. Call 262-249-5299 for appointment.

Chinese calligraphy: Saturday, June 12, 1 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library Zoom program limited to 20 people. Call 262-249-5299 to register.

Free COVID vaccines: Tuesday, June 15, 10 a.m. to noon, Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Shots administered by Walworth County Health & Human Services. Call 262-728-3111 or 262-741-3273, or email aramlibrary@aramlibrary.org to register.

Look at the sun: June 15, 2 p.m., Library Park, Lake Geneva. Lake Geneva Public Library and GLAS event where participants can use special telescopes to view the sun.

Zhanna Slor: Wednesday, June 16, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Lake Geneva Public Library’s Zoom program with Slor, Wisconsin resident and author of “At the End of the World Turn Left.”

Dinosaurs and Dragons: Thursday, June 17, 2 p.m., east lawn of the Lake Geneva Public Library. Presented by Colossal Fossils, the in-person program is for children ages 5 to 12.

View the night sky: Tuesday, June 22, 9 p.m., Library Park, Lake Geneva. Lake Geneva Public Library and GLAS event. Telescopes provided.

Preschool dance party: Thursday, June 24, 10:30 a.m., Lake Geneva Public Library. A team-up between the library and candy store Something Sweet, event features dancing plus a pop-up library.

Blow bubbles: Tuesday, June 29, 2 to 3 p.m., east lawn of the Lake Geneva Public Library.

Blood drive: Wednesday, June 30, 1 to 5 p.m., Aram Public Library. Call 262-728-3111 or email aramlibrary@aramlibrary.org to register. Children can also get their stuffed animals “vaccinated.”

